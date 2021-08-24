Orion golfers take on all comers

Mindy Carls

Led by match medalist Vaughn Bernhardt, the Orion boys golf team defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 206-235 on Monday, Aug. 16, at Midland Golf Course near Kewanee.

Midland formerly was named Kewanee Dunes.

Bernhardt shot 43, six strokes ahead of A-W medalist Austin Peck’s 49.

Chargers joining Bernhardt to make the team score were Cameron Rascher, 52; Ian Niemeier, 53, and Ian Bollinger, 58.

Also playing were Kaleb Sovey, 64, and Micah Knox, 72.

The Orion girls, paced by match medalist Sofia Fernandez’s 47, finished with a team score of 238. A-W did not have a full team. The Titan medalist was Elizabeth McGill with 60.

Besides Fernandez, Chargers scoring were Emily Olson, 55; Kaitlyn Wilburn, 59, and Eleanor Wilburn, 77.

During a hot Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, the girls played Alleman on the front nine at Saukie Golf Course, Rock Island.

Orion won 226-231.

Fernandez and Pioneer Campbell Gustafson shared medalist honors with 47s.

Olson carded 54; Kaitlyn Wilburn, 62, and Eleanor Wilburn, 63.

A day later, the Orion boys hosted Williamsfield at Oakwood Country Club. The Chargers defeated the Bombers 193-218.

Rascher was the match medalist with 37, a full 10 strokes ahead of Williamsfield medalist Waylon Courson.

Rounding out the team score were Bernhardt, 41; Knox, 56, and Bollinger, 59.

The boys started this week with a triangular on Monday, Aug. 23, at the Deer Valley course near Deer Grove.

Monmouth United won the meet with 180, just edging Morrison, 181, and Orion, 185.

Bernhardt was the match medalist with 39. Caleb Copeland was the United medalist with 42, and Mason Dykstra and Isaac Melton were the Morrison medalists with 43s.

Chargers on the course were Rascher, 41; Bollinger, 50; Niemeier, 55, and Knox, 67.