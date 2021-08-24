Orion-Sherrard soccer working for success

Mindy Carls

If it seems like the last boys soccer season just ended, it’s because COVID-19 caused the IHSA to delay the fall 2020 campaign until spring 2021.

Playing a shortened schedule, Orion-Sherrard finished 9-5.

Coach Rick Cline has a 181-123-29 record over 16 seasons with the boys. His assistants include Carrie McCunn, Colin Hepner and Daniel Cline.

Returning starters include seniors Cody Dutton, goalkeeper, and Ben Church, defender, and juniors Trey Erdmann and Caden Wegerer, defenders; Cole Kimball, Peyton Maynard and Luke Moen, midfielders, and Alyus Johnson, forward.

Impact newcomers are juniors Alex Syslo, Kian DeLoose and Griffin Marshall, midfielders; junior Mike Diehl, defender, and Jayden Thomson, forward.

“Our guys have worked hard in the off-season and are playing some quality soccer,” Cline said. “We're looking forward to a fun and successful season. Can we reach our potential, improve our mental toughness and play consistently well? I think we have the ability and potential to produce a very successful season.”