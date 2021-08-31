Bernhardt leads Orion golfers

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Vaughn Bernhardt shot 40 for match medalist honors in a dual with Sherrard on Monday, Aug. 30, at Valley View Country Club, Cambridge.

Sherrard won the match 171-201. The Tiger medalist was Brennan Welch, 41.

Chargers playing includes Cameron Rascher, 42; Micah Knox, 56; Ian Bollinger, 63, and Kaleb Sovey, 70.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Orion played a triangular at the Mendota golf course. Sterling Newman totaled 170, one shot ahead of Mendota, 171. Orion tallied 193.

Ethan Hanaman of Mendota was the match medalist with 37. His teammate Logan Brandner carded 40. Three boys finished with 41s, Orion’s Bernhardt and Newman’s Kyle Wolfe and Ty Brockman.

Chargers on the course included Rascher, 43; Knox, 54; Bollinger, 55; Ian Niemeier, 56; and Sovey, 69.