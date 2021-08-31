Geneseo Boys golf scoreboard

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team remains undefeated on the season, moving to 5-0 with a win over Galesburg and Alleman on Aug. 25 at Indian Bluff Golf Course – Geneseo, 154; Galesburg, 159; and Alleman, 205.

Mason Steinert of Geneseo and Jason Runbom of Galesburg tied for Medalist honors, both carding a 1 won over par 36.

Geneseo Golfers:

-Mason Steinert, 36; Bryson VanHoutte, 38; Hayden Moore, 39; Tayt Hager, 41; Samuel Robinson, 47.

-GENESEO INVITATIONAL AT GOLFMOHR

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Geneseo High School Golf Team hosted the Geneseo Invitational at Golfmohr Golf Club in East Moline, where Burlington took top honors in a field of 11 teams with a team score of 304. Naperville Central finished second and Moline came in third. Geneseo finished fourth with a total of 338.

Bryson VanHoutte led the Leafs with overall sore of 78; Hayden Moore, 80; Tayt Hager, 89; Mason Steinert, 91; Samuel Robinson, 95; and Thomas Henson, 95.

Coach Scott Hardison said the course “played tough at more than 6800 yards, but the team kept grinding. We learned some tough things today.”

“The team was paced by a 7th place finish by Bryson VanHoutte and an 11th place effort by Hayden Moore,” Hardison said.