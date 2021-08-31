Geneseo boys' soccer update

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO-7 - LASALLE PERU-1.

Geneseo High School Boys’ Soccer opened it season with a road game on Aug. 25 at LaSalle Peru, and without the 11 seniors who were part of the spring soccer team, eight of which were starters…That didn’t seem to deter the 2021 team as they left LP after a 7-1 victory.

Geneseo jumped on the board with a header past the LP keeper in the 3rd minute by Hunter Holke, assisted by Connor Nelson. Two minutes later, Holke returned the favor with a through ball to Nelson who put the ball into the right corner. Sophomore Brayden Combs joined the action three minutes later on a ball over the top from Holke making the game 3-0 early in the contest.

In the 28th minute, Holke scored again on a ball from Combs, four minutes later it was Nelson’s turn and he broke free unassisted to beat the tender for Geneseo’s 5th goal. Nelson scored his third of the contest in the 39th minute from an assist from Ethan Ernst to close out the half with Geneseo leading 6-0.

The last score by Geneseo was when Holke found Combs on a run where he buried the ball for the game’s final goal. The game was stopped in the 53rd minute due to weather with Geneseo on top, 7-1.

GENESEO DEFENDS ITS ‘WAR ON 34’ TITLE

The Geneseo Soccer Team remain champions after traveling to Earlville to participate in the “War on 34” Soccer Tournament. Geneseo was the holder of the traveling trophy from the 2019 tournament and the tournament was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The Leafs were paired with Morris High School for the opening game on Friday, Aug. 27 and Geneseo defeated the Redskins 6-0 with goals by Mat Daily (1); Hunter Holke (2); and Connor Nelson (3).

Goal tendering duo Senior Captains Gage Tafoya and Zach Nelson combined to pitch a shut out during the game. Sophomore Tyler Tafoya also saw game time in the win.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Geneseo faced a tough Rochelle team in the second round. The game resulted in Geneseo posting goals from Hunter Holke and Connor Nelson for a win 2-0. Gage Tafoya posted a clean sheet as the Leafs goal tender. This set up the championship game between host Earlville and Geneseo.

With Zach Nelson in goal, the Leafs posted its second straight shutout win. The final score was 2-0 in a game shortened by heat. Goals were made by Holke and Nelson.

The Leafs kept opponents out of the goal in three straight games using three keepers.

Zach Nelson was asked how taking turns in goals affects him, and he answered, “I approach each game with the same mindset of doing what I can to help the team to win the game whether I’m in the game or not I support the team. I believe that when I’m n goal and Gage is on the field playing in an outside back position it works well to fill some

of those holes that we have on the team. Overall, whether I’m I goal or Gage is in goal, the team benefits.”