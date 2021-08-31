Geneseo High Hall of Fame inducts honorees September 4

Claudia Loucks

This year’s Geneseo High School Athletic Hall of Fame event will induct both the 2020 and the 2021 honorees as a result of the event not being held in 2020 due to guidelines in place as a result of Covid-19.

A story in the Henry County Republic on Aug. 27, listed the inductees, although information from the Hall of Fame Committee did not include information for Jim Varga, who also is a 2020 inductee.

The inductees, or a representative, will be introduced after the sophomore football game on Friday, Sept. 3, at the Bob Reade Football Field in Geneseo.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the inductees, family, friends and community members are invited to the official Induction Ceremony to be held in the Geneseo High School Information Commons. A social hour will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 on Sept. 4, with the Induction Ceremony to begin at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony will include a video and review of accomplishments. Masks are required due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Athletic Hall of Fame began in 2012 at GHS.

-Jim Varga – Like many student athletes, Jim Varga spent his early yers in high school in a number of sports. In his later years, his focus turned to track. It was there that he left his mark in sports and hurdles. Varga set the school records in the high and low hurdles and a handful of sprint relays. He was a sectional champion in the hurdles and was the first GHS track athlete to score 200 points in a single season. After graduating from GHS in 1986, Varga attended The University of Notre Dame and earned varsity letters in 1989 and 1990.