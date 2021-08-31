Orion boys, girls win Kewanee meet

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Luke Moen and Olivia Thomsen won their 3-mile races at the Kewanee cross country meet on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Baker Park.

Moen led the Charger boys to first place with 37 points, comfortably ahead of Monmouth United, 52; Kewanee, 54, and Peru St. Bede, 69.

The Orion girls had four runners, one short of the five needed for a team score.

Moen finished first in 19:22, just two seconds of the runner-up.

Other Chargers contributing to the team score were Kade Scharpman, fifth, 20:44; Eric Thorndyke, eighth at 22:44; Gus Nedved, ninth at 23:12, and Nick Shillington, 14th at 24:42.

Also running were Alec Noyd, 19th at 26:53; Cash Duhs, 22nd at 29:31, and Lance Moore, 23rd, 30:16.

Thomsen won the girls race in 21:26, while Melaina Meisenburg came in fourth at 25:53; Anika Duhs, sixth at 27:00, and Maggie Nedved, 11th at 33:36.5.

Orion had two medalists, Thomsen and Moen, at the Rocket Run on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Centennial Park, Rock Falls.

“First meet was a success last night,” coach Morgan Matson said. “We laid a great foundation for the upcoming season.”

Thomsen was fifth at 21:19; leading Meisenburg, 24th, 24:59; Anika Duhs, 26:16, and Maggie Nedved, 32:48.

In the boys race, Moen was 11th at 18:11; Thorndyke, 55th, 22:34; Gus Nedved, 56th, 22:51; Shillington, 63rd, 23:48; Noyd, 71st, 25:43, and Cash Duhs, 78th, 28:44.

The boys finished sixth with 198 points.