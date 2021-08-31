Orion only division team to win opener

Mindy Carls

Orion and the other Three Rivers Rock football teams all had crossover games with Three Rivers Mississippi teams last weekend.

The Chargers were the only team to win their crossover game. They defeated Hall 26-15 in Spring Valley on Friday, Aug. 27.

At kickoff, the temperature was 87 degrees and the humidity 72 percent for a heat index of 98 degrees.

After Hall scored midway through the first quarter, Orion tied the score on Cole Kratzberg’s interception run, 40 yards or so, and Blayden Murdock’s kick at 10:17 in the second.

With 2:17 to go in the half, Kratzberg hit paydirt from 17 yards out. The kick was blocked, leaving Orion with a 13-7 lead.

In the third quarter, Kratzberg scored on an 8-yard run. Murdock’s kick was good for a 20-7 lead.

The final Charger touchdown came at 4:27 in the fourth quarter. Jared Mohr threw a 26-yard pass to Quinn Hoftender. The kick failed.

In the final minute of the game, Hall scored to make the final 26-15.

Starting the season with a win is important, especially in the Three Rivers Rock, Charger coach Chip Filler said. In the 13 years he’s headed Orion’s football team, he has lost the first game only once or twice.

Friday’s game started slowly, with the teams feeling each other out, Filler said. Orion did not tackle well.

Kratzberg had a phenomenal game, the coach said. He inspired the rest of the team to play at his level.

Other Three Rivers Rock teams losing their games were Erie-Prophetstown, 24-14 to Mendota; Riverdale, 47-15 to Bureau Valley; Sherrard, 53-0 to St. Bede; Rockridge, 48-7 to Princeton; Monmouth-Roseville, 42-8 to Kewanee, and Morrison, 34-6 to Sterling Newman.

Orion hosts Princeton at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.