Geneseo golfers champions of Rock Falls Invitational

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team captured championship honors of the Large School Division of the Rock Falls Invite with a team total of 321. The event was held Saturday, Sept. 4, in Rock Falls.

Bryson VanHoutte took first place with a score of 75; Mason Steinert, second with 78; Hayden Moore, third, 78.

Also: Tayt Hager, 90; Sam Robinson, 90 and Thomas Robinson, 91.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the GHS Golf Team suffered a tough one stroke loss to Moline – 165-164. Hayden Moore was Medalist with a 37.

Scores: VanHoutte, 44; Hayden Moore, 37; Mason Steinert, 42; Tayt Hager, 42; Sam Robinson, 49; Thomas Henson, 47.

The Geneseo JV Team picked up a win against Moline by 10 strokes. Connor Dillie led the way with a 50 for GHS Junior Varsity.

JV Scores: Dillie, 50; Thomas Sahr, 53; Chase Marshall, 52; Jake Nelms, 53; Eli Ford, 57; Matthew Johnson, 62.