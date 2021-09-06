Geneseo golfers champions of Rock Falls Invitational

Claudia Loucks
The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team was crowned first place champions of the large School Division of the Rock Falls Invite. The champions are, from left, Thomas Henson, Sam Robinson, Tayt Hager, Hayden Moore, Bryson VanHoutte and Mason Steinert.

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team captured championship honors of the Large School Division of the Rock Falls Invite with a team total of 321. The event was held Saturday, Sept. 4, in Rock Falls.

Bryson VanHoutte took first place with a score of 75; Mason Steinert, second with 78; Hayden Moore, third, 78.

Also: Tayt Hager, 90; Sam Robinson, 90 and Thomas Robinson, 91.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the GHS Golf Team suffered a tough one stroke loss to Moline – 165-164. Hayden Moore was Medalist with a 37.

Scores: VanHoutte, 44; Hayden Moore, 37; Mason Steinert, 42; Tayt Hager, 42; Sam Robinson, 49; Thomas Henson, 47.

The Geneseo JV Team picked up a win against Moline by 10 strokes. Connor Dillie led the way with a 50 for GHS Junior Varsity.

JV Scores: Dillie, 50; Thomas Sahr, 53; Chase Marshall, 52; Jake Nelms, 53; Eli Ford, 57; Matthew Johnson, 62.