Geneseo volleyball over Quincy and Sterling

Claudia Loucks

Conference play got underway for the Geneseo Girls’ Volleyball team on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Geneseo.

“It was really great to start conference play this weekend and heading into conference 2-0 is a great place to be at, but it definitely puts a lot of pressure on our team to continue playing controlled and disciplined,” Coach Casey Komel said after the two contests.”

“I think we did a really nice job at the net applying pressure today and getting the block touches that we needed to slow down the Sterling and Quincy offense,” she said. “Our serving was also hot which helped us get out of holes at the beginning of some of the sets. All in all, the team is finding their chemistry ad it’s been fun watching it come together on the court.”

GENESEO VARSITY VS. STERLING (Win: 25-19; 25-22).

-Kills: - Hannah Copeland, 12; Kammie Ludwig, 4; Emma Frank, 2.

-Assists: - Lauren Johnsen, 10; Alysia Perez, 5.

-Aces: – Alysia Perez, 3; Lauren Johnsen, 2.

-Digs: – Hannah Copeland, 9; Triston Highton, 5; Alysia Perez, 4; Lauren Johnsen, 4.

-Blocks: -Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, 3 (assist); Emma Frank, 3 (assist); Lauren Johnsen, 1 (assist); Hannah Copeland, 1 (assist); Kammie Ludwig, 1 (assist).

GENESEO VARSITY VS. QUINCY (Win: 25-15; 25-15).

-Kills: - Hannah Copeland, 6; Lauren Johnsen, 2.

-Assists: - Lauren Johnsen, 6; Alysia Perez, 6.

-Aces: - Lauren Johnsen, 3.

-Digs: - Lauren Johnsen, 7; Delainey VanRycke, 7; Alysia Perez, 7; Bailey Huizenga, 6.

-Blocks: - Lauren Johnsen, 1 (solo); 1 (assist); Hannah Copeland, 1 (assist); Emma Frank, 1 (assist); Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, 1 (solo); 1 (assist).

GENESEO SOPHOMORES VS. STERLING (Loss (27-29; 18-25).

GENESEO SOPHOMORES VS. QUINCY (Win (25-23; 25-22).

GENESEO FRESHMEN VS. STERLING (Win 25-16; 25-21).

GENESEO FRESHMEN VS. QUINCY (Loss 26-24; 23-25; 22-25).