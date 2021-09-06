Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Drop Triangular

It took the fifth score, the equivalent to overtime in golf, but the Ridgewood Spartans came up short in a Triangular Match on Monday, August 30th at Hidden Hills Golf Course. The Spartans and Bureau Valley Storm were tied at 193 after the four scores but the Storm’s fifth golfer came in with a 58 compared to the Ridgewood fifth who finished with a 77. The Spartans did notch the win against Galva winning 193 to 205.

Jaxom Willer from Galva was the medalist on the day with a 39 on the par 35 course. David Swanson was the low Ridgewood Golfer finishing with a 46. Kyle Nimrick and Gracie Russell each finished at 48, and Josh Maher was the fourth golfer in with a 51. Jace Swanson rounded out the Spartan effort with a 77.

Spartans Medal at Titan Invite

Four Ridgewood Spartans went home with hardware after the Titan Invitational held on Monday, August 30th at the Dunes Golf Course. Miranda Reed finished fourth against the field of seventy six runners in the girls varsity race. Reed finished the three mile course in 20:51. Kendra Downing crossed the finish line in thirteenth place with a time of 22:04. The Ridgewood Spartans finished fourth overall as a team with 99 points. Geneseo won the meet with 59 points.

Fernando Avila-Rubion took home the fifth place medal in the boys varsity race finishing fifth out of the field of eighty four runners. Avila-Rubion completed the course in a time of 18:15. Matt VanHyfte took home the seventeenth place medal finishing in 19:17.

Complete Results. Girls: 4th, Reed, Miranda 20:51. 13th, Downing, Kendra 22:04. 29th, Messerly, Kira 24:16. 35, Humphrey, Brooklyn 24:48. 39th, Bennett, Mollie 26:13. 44th, Mayer, Cassie 27:08. 45th, Losey, Ruth 27:13. 47th, Poppy, Emma 27:26. 64th, Williams, Olivia 30:17.Boys: 5th, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 18:15. 17th, VanHyfte, Matt 19:17. 38th, Samuelson, Jager 21:43. 51st, Ballo, Alassane 22:13.

Spartans Golf in Geneseo Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans ventured into the deep water on Saturday, August 28th playing in their first 18 hole golf tournament of the season. The Spartans, by far the smallest school in the Invitational, finished tenth overall with a team score of 433. Burlington won the tournament with a score of 304.

Freshman Gracie Russell was the top Spartan in finishing the par 72 course with a 98 to finish 39th out of 63 golfers. Josh Maher finished 50th with a score of 109, Kyle

Nimrick was 60th with a 127, and Jace Swanson finished with a 141 finishing in 63rd place.

Spartans Take First In Quad

Gracie Russell posted a 44 on the Valley View par 36 course to lead the Ridgewood Spartans to a first place finish in a Quadrangular Golf Meet on Thursday, September 2nd. The Spartans had a team score of 194, Orion finished second with a 201, Bushnell Prairie City was third at 228 and West Central was the fourth place finisher with a score of 241.

Vaughn Bernhardt from Orion was the medalist for the day finishing with a 40. In addition to Russell, who finished second overall, David Swanson turned in a 48, Josh Maher turned in a 50, Kyle Nimrick finished with a 52, and Jace Swanson rounded out the Spartan effort with a 72.

Cougars Run Away From Ridgewood

Mistakes continued to plague the Ridgewood Spartans as they hit the road for the first time on Friday, September 2nd for an LTC matchup with the ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars. The Spartans fumbled four times as the Cougars took advantage of the Spartan mishaps to win 34 to 22.

Ridgewood trailed by two touchdowns before getting on the scoreboard. Sophomore quarterback Riley Catour scored on a two yard quarterback sneak. The score was set up by a Lucas Kessinger run, Kessinger had ninety-five yards on the night. R and W scored again to go into the half ahead 20-6.

Ridgewood would score first in the second half to cut the lead to six but the Cougars would answer with a score to go ahead 28-14. However, the Spartans put one more in the end zone to cut the Cougar lead back to just six points. A late touchdown by the home team sealed the deal giving Ridgewood the 34 to 22 loss.

Spartans Run in Silver Streak Invite

The Ridgewood Spartan Cross Country team travelled to Galesburg for the Galesburg Silver Streak Invitational. Miranda Reed was the only medalist in the meet, squaring off against mostly teams who are in Class AA. Reed finished 15th overall against the field of 118 runners with medals going to the top 30 places. She finished the three mile course in 20:26. Kendra Downing narrowly missed medaling, finishing in 34th place.

Complete Results: Girls: 15th, Reed, Miranda 20:26. 34th, Downing, Kendra 21:32. 66th, Messerly, Kira 23:59. 72nd, Bennett, Mollie 24:09. 78th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 24:27. 89th, Mayer, Cassie 25:46. 90th, Poppy, Emma 26:03. 109th, Williams, Olivia 30:15. 117th, Keever Elli 33:36. Boys: 62nd, VanHyfte, Matt 19:26. 86th, Samuelson, Jager 21:02.