Fernandez, Rascher lead Orion golfers

Mindy Carls

Orion boys and girls golfers had home and away matches last week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Orion boys hosted Mercer County at the Oak View course in Aledo.

Mercer County defeated Orion 162-181. Charger Cameron Rascher was the match medalist with 36, a stroke ahead of Golden Eagle Carson Boelens.

Orion golfers included Vaughn Bernhardt, 43; Ian Niemeier, 49; Micah Knox, 53; Kaleb Sovey, 57, and Ian Bollinger, 67.

A day later, the Orion girls hosted Kewanee at Oakwood Country Club, rural Coal Valley.

Kewanee overcame Orion 209-243. Boilermaker Mya Mirocha shot 40 to earn match medalist honors. Charger Sofia Fernandez carded 47 to lead her team.

Also playing for Orion were Emily Olson, 56; Kaitlyn Wilburn, 65, and Eleanor Wilbur, 75.

On the same day, the Charger boys traveled to Valley View Country Club, Cambridge, for a quadrangular.

Ridgewood finished with 194; Orion, 201; Bushnell-Prairie City, 228, and Biggsville West Central, 241.

Orion’s Bernhardt was the match medalist with 40. Ridgewood’s medalist was Gracie Russell, 44; BPC’s, Dalton Strode, 46, and West Central’s Ross Vancil, 49.

Joining Bernhardt on the course were Rascher, 48; Knox, 54, and Niemeier, Bollionger and Sovey, 59s.

The girls and boys competed at the 18-hole Mercer County Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Valley View.

Rockridge topped the girls standings with 378; Macomb, a stroke behind at 379; Farmington, third, 462; Sherrard, fourth, 469, and Orion, fifth, 481.

Lily Vardaman of Macomb was the match medalist with 79.

Orion girls were Fernandez, 105; Olson, 108; Wilburn, 120, and Wilbur, 148.

Sherrard won the boys division with 329, ahead of Rockridge, second, 338; Knoxville, third, 344; Monmouth-Roseville, fourth, 349; Illini West, fifth, 352; Monmouth United, sixth, 372; Orion, seventh, 392; Camp Point Central, eighth, 406; Ridgewood, ninth, 410, and Liberty, 10th, 411.

Liberty’s Blake Arnold was the match medalist with 74.

The Orion medalist was Rascher, 84. Also playing were Bernhardt, 85; Knox, 111; Bollinger, 112, and Niemeier, 114.