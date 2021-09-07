Geneseo Cross Country teams win Annawan-Wethersfield invites
The Geneseo Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Teams took first place in a field of eight schools at the Annawan-Wethersfield Cross Country Invitational held at Kewanee Dunes.
Coach Kelley Timmerman said, “With only 13 athletes participating out of 21, the girls pulled out a first place finish by a narrow margin of three points.”
There were four Geneseo runners in the top 20 who earned medals – Anna Snyder, 6th with a time of 21:31; Jaide Flowers, 11th with a time of 21:59; Jessalyn Belvel, 16th with a time of 22:31; and Katlyn Seaman, 17th with a time of 22:44.
Joselyn Reisner finished fifth for Geneseo and came in 21st with a time of 23:04.
Timmerman said. “It was a very hot afternoon for a race, but the Lady Leafs did very well under the elements.”
The next meet for Geneseo Girls; is Saturday, Sept. 4, at Galesburg for an 18-team invitational.
GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS – 3 Miles Varsity:
-Geneseo, 59.
-Sherrard, 62.
-Aledo (Mercer County), 63.
-Cambridge, 99.
-Toulon (Stark County), 107.
-Princeville, 108.
-Taylor Ridge (Rockridge), 182.
-Oneida (ROWVA), 200.
BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS – 3 Miles Varsity
Todd Ehlert is head coach for the GHS Boys’ Cross Country Team.
-Geneseo, 20.
-Sherrard – 86.
-Aledo (Mercer County) 95.
-Galesburg, 98.
-Monmouth (M-Roseville), 108.
-Orion, 132.
-Princeville, 175.
TOP INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
-Gavin Allison, 1st – 17:06.3.
-Justin Johnson, 3rd – 17:13.1.
-Isaac Kuster, 4th – 18:14.3.
-Dylan Gehl, 6th – 18:21.2.
-Tyler Gehl, 8th – 18:26.7.