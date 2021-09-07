Geneseo Cross Country teams win Annawan-Wethersfield invites

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Teams took first place in a field of eight schools at the Annawan-Wethersfield Cross Country Invitational held at Kewanee Dunes.

Coach Kelley Timmerman said, “With only 13 athletes participating out of 21, the girls pulled out a first place finish by a narrow margin of three points.”

There were four Geneseo runners in the top 20 who earned medals – Anna Snyder, 6th with a time of 21:31; Jaide Flowers, 11th with a time of 21:59; Jessalyn Belvel, 16th with a time of 22:31; and Katlyn Seaman, 17th with a time of 22:44.

Joselyn Reisner finished fifth for Geneseo and came in 21st with a time of 23:04.

Timmerman said. “It was a very hot afternoon for a race, but the Lady Leafs did very well under the elements.”

The next meet for Geneseo Girls; is Saturday, Sept. 4, at Galesburg for an 18-team invitational.

GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS – 3 Miles Varsity:

-Geneseo, 59.

-Sherrard, 62.

-Aledo (Mercer County), 63.

-Cambridge, 99.

-Toulon (Stark County), 107.

-Princeville, 108.

-Taylor Ridge (Rockridge), 182.

-Oneida (ROWVA), 200.

BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS – 3 Miles Varsity

Todd Ehlert is head coach for the GHS Boys’ Cross Country Team.

-Geneseo, 20.

-Sherrard – 86.

-Aledo (Mercer County) 95.

-Galesburg, 98.

-Monmouth (M-Roseville), 108.

-Orion, 132.

-Princeville, 175.

TOP INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

-Gavin Allison, 1st – 17:06.3.

-Justin Johnson, 3rd – 17:13.1.

-Isaac Kuster, 4th – 18:14.3.

-Dylan Gehl, 6th – 18:21.2.

-Tyler Gehl, 8th – 18:26.7.