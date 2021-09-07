Orion harriers Thomsen, Moen dominate

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen and Luke Moen are running roughshod over area runners.

On Monday, Aug. 30, they led the Orion contingent at the Annawan-Wethersfield Titan Invitational at Midland Golf Course, formerly Kewanee Dunes.

Thomsen won the 3-mile girls race in 20 minutes, 21.5 seconds, for first place.

Other Chargers were Melaina Meisenburg, 30th with a time of 24:19.3; Anika Duhs, 31st, 24:32.8, and Maggie Nedved, 62nd, 30:06.8.

Orion did not have enough girls for a team score.

In the boys race, Moen was ninth with a clocking of 18:28.8.

Also on the course were Kade Scharpman, 22nd, 19:46.8; Eric Thorndyke, 52nd, 22:28.2; Gus Nedved, 54th, 22:39.7; Nick Shillington, 59th, 23:24.7; Alec Noyd, 68th, 25:52.5, and Cash Duhs, 78th, 27:46.6.

Geneseo won the boys race with 20 points, followed by Sherrard, second, 86; Mercer County, third, 95th; Galesburg, fourth, 98; Monmouth-Roseville, fifth, 108; Orion, sixth, 132, and Princeville, seventh, 175.

Orion competed in the Rocket Triangular on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Rockridge High School in Edgington.

Moen and Thomsen won their races, Moen with a time of 17:42.08 and Thomsen with 19:53.77.

In the boys race, Orion runners were Scharpman, third, 18:56.99; Gus Nedved, seventh, 20:40.30; Thorndyke, eighth, 20:43.95; Shillington, 12th, 22:56.95; Noyd, 13th, 23:07.58; Cash Duhs, 17th, 25:09.89, and Lance Moore, 19th, 27:02.89.

Orion won with 31 points. Kewanee was second with 35 and Rockridge third with 57.

Besides Thomsen, Chargers running were Anika Duhs, third, 23:55.30; Meisenburg, fifth, 24:53.33, and Maggie Nedved, 11th, 29:31.42.

Orion did not have enough runners for a team score.