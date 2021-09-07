Princeton Tigers claw Orion Chargers

Mindy Carls

Princeton defeated Orion 45-7 in varsity football on Friday night, Sept. 3, at Charger Field.

It was a crossover game between Orion in the Three Rivers Rock division and Princeton in the Three Rivers Mississippi division.

After the game, Charger coach Chip Filler told his team they wouldn’t have to face the Tigers again. They could concentrate on achieving their own goals, including the playoffs.

“Orion is on the cusp of being a great team,” Filler said.

The Chargers trailed 35-0 at halftime, when the coach urged them to play hard and do things the right way.

Orion played much better in the second half, he said. He didn’t have to encourage their effort.

It’s only the second week of the season, Filler said.

Interceptions hurt the Chargers. A pick six gave the Tigers their first touchdown with 8:47 to go in the first period. Late in the quarter, another interception led to the Tigers’ third touchdown.

The Chargers held the Tigers to a 4-yard rushing touchdown and a field goal in the second half.

Near the end of the game, Caiden Mielke fired a 45-yard pass to Quinn Hoftender, who was taken down at the 28-yard line. One play later, Mielke and Hoftender connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Blayden Murdock kicked the extra point.

Orion travels to Sterling Newman for a game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.