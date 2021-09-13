Friday night football in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

The Friday night football games ended in a win for Geneseo’s JV and a loss for Varsity. The freshman-sophomore squad defeated East Moline’s United Township High School, 41-14, while the varsity team lost, 22-17.

Even though Geneseo Varsity dominated a good portion of the football game, they fell to United Township.

Head Varsity Coach Larry Johnsen said he thought going into the game that UT would be “a really tough game for us…Well coached and athletic.”

He said his team had a good week of practice and he was “really happy with the way we started the game. We just fell into a ‘lull’ as the game went on and we weren’t as sharp and crisp as we needed to be on offense or defense.”

Johnsen said even though it was a tough game for his team, they did have chances to win “and weren’t able to pull it out. We need to regroup and get ready for Galesburg. They have a lot of three-year starters who are long and athletic.”

He noted that Galesburg lost 21-24 to Sterling “in a similar way that we lost to UT. As we are watching film, we are aware that Galesburg is getting better every week and adjusting to their new head coach.”

“I have a feeling there are going to be a lot of games this year that will be close like the UT game,” Johnsen said.

The Green Machine travels to Galesburg to meet the Streaks on Friday, Sept. 17.