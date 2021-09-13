Orion boys' hit the golf links

Mindy Carls

Orion hosted Bureau Valley and Princeton for boys golf on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley.

Bureau Valley totaled 175, Princeton 179 and Orion 186.

Bryson Smith of Bureau Valley was the match medalist with 37. Vaughn Bernhardt and Cameron Rascher were the Orion medalists with 42s, while Jaden Ebbers and Joshua Peterson were Princeton’s medalists with 44s.

Chargers Micah Knox, 50, and Kaleb Sovey, 52, contributed to the team score. Also on the course were Ian Niemeier, 54, and Ian Bollinger, 60.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Orion hosted Rockridge and Kewanee at Oakwood.

Drew Hall of Rockridge was the match medalist. He carded 35. Shooting 40, Chaz Peed was Kewanee’s medalist. Orion’s medalist was Rascher, recording 43.

Besides Rascher, the Chargers contributing to the team score were Vaughn Bernhardt, 44, and Micah Knox and Ian Niemeier, 51s. Sovey turned in a 55 and Bollinger a 59.

Orion competed in the Boiler Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Baker Park, Kewanee.

Rascher was the Charger medalist with 87 for 18 holes. He carded 39 going out and 48 in.

Bernhardt shot 41 going out and 47 coming in for 88. Also contributing to the team score were Niemeier, 54-51-105, and Bollinger, 53-53-106.

Knox shot 57-57-114 and Sovey 60-63-123.

Hall was the tournament medalist with 72, leading Rockridge to first place with a score of 341.

Amboy was second, 349; Hall, third, 358; St. Bede, fourth, 359; Mercer County, fifth, 361; Knoxville, sixth, 367; Morrison, seventh, 374; Monmouth-Roseville, eighth, 376; Bureau Valley, ninth, 378, and Orion, 10th, 386.

Also, Putnam County, 11th, 395; Elmwood, 12th, 399; Erie-Prophetstown, 15th, 406; Kewane