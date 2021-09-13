Orion's Thomsen second in Princeton race

Mindy Carls

Orion harrier Olivia Thomsen was second at the 3-mile Gary Coates Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Zearing Park, Princeton. Her time was 20:34.31.

Charger Melaina Meisenburg was 26th with a clocking of 22:57.43; Anika Duhs, 36th, 23:40.77, and Maggie Nedved, 83rd, 31:58.40.

Orion did not have enough runners for a team score.

In the boys race, Luke Moen was 16th at 17:58.06; Kade Scharpman, 29th, 18:56.37; Gus Nedved, 59th, 21:22.30; Nick Shillington, 60th, 21:25.76, and Cash Duhs, 76th, 24:20.89.

Amboy won the boys race with 66 points, followed by Sandwich, second, 74; Sterling Newman, third, 85; Morris, fourth, 111; LaSalle-Peru, fifth, 118; Sherrard, sixth, 130; Mercer County, seventh, 165; Orion, eighth, 176, and Princeton, ninth, 193.

Orion is about halfway through the season.

The Chargers are scheduled to run on these dates:

9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Dale Donner Invitational, Walnut school.

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Baker Park, Kewanee.

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Kewanee Boiler Invitational, Baker Park.

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Three Rivers Conference, Walnut school.

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Elmwood Invitational, Maple Lane Country Club.

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Panther Invitational, Lake Erie Country Club, Erie.

10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Amboy Columbus Day Invitational, Shady Oaks Country Club, Sublette.