Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Golfers Tee Up at Mercer Invitational

The Ridgewood Spartans didn’t have far to travel to play in the Mercer County Invitational on Saturday, August 4th. Mercer County, due to some scheduling issues, moved the meet to Valley View, the Spartans home course. The Spartans put up a team score of 410 to place tenth overall, Sherrard won the meet with a team score of 329.

Gracie Russull, playing in the boys division, was the low Spartan in scoring a 45 on the front nine and 51 on the back for a total of 96 on the par 72 course. Kyle Nimrick was second for Ridgewood with a 55 and a 45 for an even 100. Josh Maher shot a 56 and a 47 for a 103, David Swanson turned in a 55 and a 56 for a total of 111, and Jace Swanson was the final Spartan in with a 72 and a 70 for a final score of 142.

Spartans Take Quadrangular

Kyle Nimrick took the honors at Wednesday Night’s Quadrangular Golf Match as the Spartans won the Quadrangular with a score of 196, Stark County was second scoring a 199, ROWVA/Williamsfield was third with 206, and Bushnell Prairie City was fourth with a team score of 215.

Nimrick posted a 46 on the par 36 front nine at Valley View which gave him the low score on the night. David Swanson finished one stroke behind him with a 47, Gracie Russell turned in a 50, and Josh Maher rounded out the Spartan team score with a 53.

Downing Wins Geneseo Invite

Eighth grade student Emily Downing took off from the starting line and never looked back in the eighth grade cross country race in the Geneseo Invitational. Downing finished the hilly two mile course at Richmond Hill in 12:21 to place first in the eighth grade girls race. Forty Four girls were in the event.

Livvy Edmund finished one spot away from a medal with an eleventh place finish in the sixth grade girls race against the field of sixty one runners. Edmund finished with a time of 15:48. Hannah Aimes was twentieth in the sixth grade race finishing in 17:08. Jana VanDeKamp finished nineteenth in the seventh grade girls race. VanDeKamp ran a time of 15:07, Haylee Bennett finished in 16:33 in 29th place, and Isabella Jewett finished in 35th place with a time of 19:17. There were 66 runners in the seventh grade race. Taber Tucker finished

In the boys race, Leo Rizzo finished the course in the sixth grade boys race in 15:56 finishing 30th out of 61 runners. Tucker Taber was 48th out of 61 seventh grade boys finishing in a time of 18:51. Blake Janson ran in the eighth grade boys race, Janson finished 52nd out of a field of 60 runners with a time of 17:55. Evan Akers ran the course in 18:04 finishing 54th in the eighth grade race.

Spartans Come Up Short Despite Comeback

The Ridgewood Spartan Junior Varsity ran out of time in the midst of a fourth quarter comeback against ROWVA Williamsfield on Monday, September 6th. The Spartans were down 26-6 late in the fourth quarter when Roy Sandberg powered in to make the score 26-12. Sandberg’s touchdown was set up by a twenty four yard pass from Owen Anderson to Sean Watts. ROWVA Williamsfield turned the ball over on a fumble which set up an Anderson to Sandberg touchdown pass cutting the score to 26 to 22. However the onside kick with just seconds remaining went off the Spartan kicker’s foot giving the visitors the win.

The Spartans only other score came in the first quarter when Anderson connected with Sean Watts for a twenty five yard touchdown pass putting Ridgewood up 6-0. ROWVA Williamsfield would then run off twenty six straight points to go into the action packed fourth quarter 26-6.

Ridgewood Spartan Homecoming Week

The 2021 Ridgewood Spartan Homecoming week will run September 20th until Saturday, September 25th and this year promises to make up for the Homecoming missed in 2020! The theme this year is ``Spartans are Out of this World”. The AlWood High School Parade will be Friday, September 24th beginning at 5:30 followed by a parking lot party in the Cambridge High School Parking lot put on in partnership with Ca D’Zan House Concerts. The band Rightfield will be on the stage from 6:00 to 7:00.

The Ridgewood cheerleaders will be hosting their annual cheer dinner from 6:00 to 8:00 featuring a choice of spaghetti or chicken alfredo. The pep rally, coronation, and bonfire will begin at 7:30 and the evening will conclude with the Minneapolis group The 4 on the Floor who will be performing from 8:30 to 10:00.

On Saturday, September 25th the day will begin with the Cambridge High School parade sponsored by the Cambridge Rotary Club. The parade will begin at 10:00 am with the lineup beginning at 9:00 am. Amy Moskowitz will be hosting the event downtown. Following the parade the Cambridge Junior Class will be hosting the junior class porkchop dinner.

The game against Knoxville will begin at 1:00 pm with the dance that evening beginning at 7:45.

Rotary Homecoming Parade Marshals

The Cambridge Rotary Club, hosts of the Ridgewood Spartan Homecoming Parade held in Cambridge each year has named the Marshalls for the Parade and recipients of their annual Service Above Self and Promote Cambridge Awards.

The winner of the Service Above Self Award is Cambridge High School Agriculture Teacher and FFA Sponsor Trent Taber. The winner of the Promote Cambridge Award is Lynn Willis, owner of Fire Du Boutique. They will be leading the parade in Cambridge beginning at 10:00 am.

Tornadoes Blow Past Spartans

The Abingdon Avon Tornadoes scored five unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter on their way to beating the Ridgewood Spartans 52-14 at Goff Stahl Field on Friday, September 10th. Two fumbles by the Spartans in the second quarter gave A-Town the advantage of getting the ball in field position to score quickly, pulling away from the Spartans to lead 46 to 6 at the half.

The two teams battled back and forth in the opening twelve minutes. A-Town scored quickly off of their opening drive, a two play drive beginning on their thirty one yard line capped off by a 71 yard pass completion to go up 8-0. However, the Spartans responded in kind, taking advantage of a fifty yard kickoff return by Meric Veloz to give Ridgewood the ball on the Tornado thirty five. Lucas Kessinger powered into the end zone on a fifteen yard run to cut the lead to 8-6.

That’s where the score stood going into the second quarter where the wheels would fall off for the Spartans. Both teams would trade touchdowns in the second half, A-Town would add a touchdown in the third quarter while Lucas Kessinger would score on a five yard touchdown run to make the final score 52 to 14.

Two Spartans Medal at First to the Finish

To get a medal in what is the largest cross country meet in the area is a pretty big accomplishment, Spartans Miranda Reed and Kendra Downing did just that on Saturday, September 11th at the First to the Finish Invitational. The race is held at Dettweiler Park, host of the state cross country later this fall.

Medals are given out to the top fifty runners in each event. Reed finished 26th out of a field of 478 finishing the three mile course in just 19:31. Downing was the final runner to get a medal finishing 50th with a time of 20:24. The Spartans as a team finished in the top half taking the 22nd spot out of 50 teams.

Complete Results: Girls: 26th, Reed, Miranda 19:31. 50th, Downing, Kendra 20:24. 214th, Bennett, Mollie 23:38. 220th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 23:46. 240th, Messerly, Kira

24:09. 259th, Losey, Ruth 24:41. 289th, Mayer, Cassie 25:09. 299th, Poppy, Emma 25:15. 412th, Williams, Olivia 29:04. 474th, Keever, Elli 36:08. Boys: 97th, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 17:56. 212th, VanHyfte, Matt 19:09. 309th, Samuelson, Jager 20:20.