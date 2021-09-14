Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Poem to Doc

Read this poem,

Until it’s done,

Hopefully you’ll

Find it, kind of fun;

In my eye,

It did not feel nice,

So, off to the eye doctor,

For some healthy advice;

She fixed the problem,

With tweezer in hand,

So, thank you, Dr. Dunne!

Can I see now? Yes, I can!

Silly Little Birds

I enjoy sitting out on our deck reading and watching the birds. About 5 feet from my chair hangs our hummingbird feeder. We are host to only two of the speedy little guys. What I think is funny is they spend more time chasing each other away from the feeder then drinking from it. As soon as I sit down in my chair, they have to come over and almost flutter right in my face, to see what I’m up to. We shall miss them in a few weeks when they switch to snowbirds and head south.

Barry’s Big Catch

Many of you know one of the most renown outdoorsman in this area, that being Barry Snodgrass. Two weeks ago he caught the first fish of the day. It was a 20 lbs, 40” northern pike. He caught the early morning monster in Eagle Lake, Canada. He used a Lindy rig fishing for walleyes. The Lindy rig is deadly for walleyes, but it obviously fools northerns, too. He let the fish go after the photo. Congratulations, Barry! ‘Yer da man!!

Hunting Bobcats

I don’t see the reason for hunting bobcats here in Illinois, but thousands apply for a permit to hunt them. Perhaps with less predators to cottontails, like the coyote and bobcat, it might increase the number of “Bug Bunnies” in our state. Of course, other factors come into play like habitat, and other predators such as the red-tailed hawk. I used to hunt rabbits in my younger days and it was pretty easy to bag the limit of 5. To me, they are very good table fare.

Vintage Farm Show

Last reminder, this annual event, open to the public, will be held Saturday, Sept 18th and Sunday, Sept 19th. There will be lots of vintage farm equipment to see, plus booths, good food, and you’ve got to have some of that good old fashion ice cream. On Saturday only, I will give presentations at 10 and 11 a.m. on WW1. The event is at the Bridge Park, Atkinson, IL.

Circus Humor

Who gets the most respect in the circus? The tall man because everyone looks up to him. Did you hear that the fire-eater got engaged? He ran into his old flame. It is hard to get a job as a sword-swallower. There is a lot of cutthroat competition.