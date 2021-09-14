Geneseo Girls' golf scorecard

Claudia Loucks

The GHS Girls’ Golf Team took first in the Geneseo vs. LaSalle – Peru meet and also finished first in the Geneseo vs. Rock Island Alleman and Rock Island meets.

Coach Jon Murray commented that he was “very proud of the girls” at the Alleman and Rock Island meet…”This was their best day of golf yet this season as a team.”

Addie Mills was Medalist.

Keely Nguyen was Medalist at the Geneseo vs. LaSalle-Peru meet.

RESULTS FROM GENESEO VS. LASALLE PERU VARSITY

Geneseo – 201

LaSalle-Peru – 213

Geneseo Varsity:

-Keely Nguyen, 43; Keely Roberts, 53; Addie Mills, 52; Claire Toone, 53; Olivia Seei, 53; Georgia McKelvain, 57.

RESULTS FROM GENESEO VS. ALLEMAN VARSITY

GENESEO – 169

ROCK ISLAND ALLEMAN – 219

ROCK ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL - 227

Geneseo Varsity:

-Addie Mills, 39; Keely Nguyen, 41; Claire Toone, 44; Olivia Seei, 45; Georgia McKelvain, 46; Keely Roberts, 50.