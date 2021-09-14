Wins hard to come by for Orion spikers

Mindy Carls

Orion’s varsity volleyball team finished fifth at the Wethersfield invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Kewanee.

In pool action, Orion defeated Mercer County 21-13, 22-20. Princeville topped Orion 21-14, 21-16, and Monmouth-Roseville decisioned Orion 21-14, 21-18.

With fifth place on the line, Orion overcame Bureau Valley 21-13, 21-11.

Princeville placed first; Wethersfield, second; Mon-Rose, third; Knoxville, fourth; Mercer County, seventh, and Havana, eighth.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Rockridge defeated Orion 25-15, 25-21 in the Charger gym. Orion’s record slipped to 2-5 overall, 0-1 in the Three Rivers West.

Rachel Bowers, Avery Knupp, Jennie Abbott and Emmalynn Foster landed one ace apiece.

Bowers and Knupp had five kills each and Mimi Carter, three.

Abbott had eight assists and Zoe Larkins, seven.

Courtney Farwell had two blocks.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Riverdale defeated host Orion 25-16, 25-18. Orion’s record slipped to 3-9 overall, 1-3 in the conference. Riverdale’s improved to 2-2 in the Three Rivers West.

Knupp and Bowers each served an ace.

Getting kills were Knupp, nine; Bowers, five, and Carter, four.

Assists were credited to Zoe Larkins, 10, and Abbott, seven.

Knupp and Abby Watson had one block each.

Orion will compete in the Judy Richmond Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mercer County High School, Aledo. At 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Orion will host the Charger Challenge.

Home games coming up are Sherrard, Tuesday, Sept. 28; Erie-Prophetstown, Wednesday, Sept. 28; Morrison, Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Geneseo, Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Away games are Rockridge, Tuesday, Sept. 21; Morrison, Wednesday, Sept. 22; Galesburg, Wednesday, Oct. 6; Riverdale, Thursday, Oct. 7; Monmouth-Roseville, Thursday, Oct. 14, and Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 20.

