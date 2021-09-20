Geneseo golfers win on Senior Night
The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team had a big win on Senior Night, Sept. 14, at Country View Golf Course in Geneseo, with a team score of 164 over Williamsfield’s 196.
Coach Scott Hardison said, “Big win on senior night, thanks to the five seniors.”
Medalist was Bryson VanHoutte with a 2 over par 38. Geneseo JV also won with a 191 compared to Williamsfield’s 228. Connor Dillie was the JV Medalist.
GENESEO VARSITY:
-Bryson VanHoutte – 38.
-Hayden Moore – 41.
-Thomas Henson – 41.
-Tayt Hager – 44.
-Samuel Robinson – 44.
-Mason Steinert – 45.
GENESEO JV:
-Connor Dillie – 45.
-Chase Marshall – 46.
-Thomas Sahr – 47.
-Eli Ford – 51.
-Jake Nelms – 51.
-Clayton Baum – 53.
On Wednesday, Set. 15, the GHS Boys’ Golf Team finished 1-1 in a Triangular at Bunker Links course in Galesburg.
The Galesburg team took first place with 155; Geneseo was second with 160, and Alleman finished third with 252.
Hayden Moore led the Leafs with a 1 over par 37.
GENESEO VARSITY:
-Hayden Moore – 37.
-Tayt Hager – 40.
-Mason Steinert – 41.
-Samuel Robinson – 42.
-Bryson VanHoutte – 44.
-Thomas Henson – 48.