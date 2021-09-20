Geneseo golfers win on Senior Night

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team had a big win on Senior Night, Sept. 14, at Country View Golf Course in Geneseo, with a team score of 164 over Williamsfield’s 196.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Big win on senior night, thanks to the five seniors.”

Medalist was Bryson VanHoutte with a 2 over par 38. Geneseo JV also won with a 191 compared to Williamsfield’s 228. Connor Dillie was the JV Medalist.

GENESEO VARSITY:

-Bryson VanHoutte – 38.

-Hayden Moore – 41.

-Thomas Henson – 41.

-Tayt Hager – 44.

-Samuel Robinson – 44.

-Mason Steinert – 45.

GENESEO JV:

-Connor Dillie – 45.

-Chase Marshall – 46.

-Thomas Sahr – 47.

-Eli Ford – 51.

-Jake Nelms – 51.

-Clayton Baum – 53.

On Wednesday, Set. 15, the GHS Boys’ Golf Team finished 1-1 in a Triangular at Bunker Links course in Galesburg.

The Galesburg team took first place with 155; Geneseo was second with 160, and Alleman finished third with 252.

Hayden Moore led the Leafs with a 1 over par 37.

GENESEO VARSITY:

-Hayden Moore – 37.

-Tayt Hager – 40.

-Mason Steinert – 41.

-Samuel Robinson – 42.

-Bryson VanHoutte – 44.

-Thomas Henson – 48.