Geneseo golfers win on Senior Night

Claudia Loucks
The five seniors on the GHS Golf Team are, from left, Mason Steinert, Jack Nelms, Chase Marshall, Thomas Henson and Clayton Baum.

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team had a big win on Senior Night, Sept. 14, at Country View Golf Course in Geneseo, with a team score of 164 over Williamsfield’s 196.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Big win on senior night, thanks to the five seniors.”

Medalist was Bryson VanHoutte with a 2 over par 38. Geneseo JV also won with a 191 compared to Williamsfield’s 228. Connor Dillie was the JV Medalist.

GENESEO VARSITY:

-Bryson VanHoutte – 38.

-Hayden Moore – 41.

-Thomas Henson – 41.

-Tayt Hager – 44.

-Samuel Robinson – 44.

-Mason Steinert – 45.

GENESEO JV:

-Connor Dillie – 45.

-Chase Marshall – 46.

-Thomas Sahr – 47.

-Eli Ford – 51.

-Jake Nelms – 51.

-Clayton Baum – 53.

On Wednesday, Set. 15, the GHS Boys’ Golf Team finished 1-1 in a Triangular at Bunker Links course in Galesburg.

The Galesburg team took first place with 155; Geneseo was second with 160, and Alleman finished third with 252.

Hayden Moore led the Leafs with a 1 over par 37.

GENESEO VARSITY:

-Hayden Moore – 37.

-Tayt Hager – 40.

-Mason Steinert – 41.

-Samuel Robinson – 42.

-Bryson VanHoutte – 44.

-Thomas Henson – 48.