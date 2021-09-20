Geneseo's Coach Johnsen encourages team to "Keep moving forward"

Claudia Loucks

The outcome of Friday’s game with Galesburg did not end the way the Geneseo coaches and players had hoped, but head coach Larry Johnsen found some positive in the outcome.

Geneseo lost the game, 28-7.

Coach Johnsen said, “Obviously, things did not turn out the way I wanted them to, but I do think we played better in the 2nd half. It’s really important for us to just keep plugging away and moving forward.”

“Going into the game, we really thought Galesburg was the best team we were going to play up to that point, even at 0-3,” Johnsen said. “They lost game #1 by one point and they were ahead in game 2 and 3, but couldn’t keep the lead. In game 3, Galesburg was ahead of Sterling 21-6 before Sterling came back and won.”

After watching film, Johnsen noted that Galesburg had “a lot of really good players spread throughout the field. Many of those guys were 2-and-3-year starters for them.”

He said the goal was to try and survive the beginning of the game and then try and make a run in the second half because he felt his team had “better overall depth.”

“This week against Sterling (Friday, Sept. 24, at Geneseo) won’t get any easier…They are big up front with nice athletes,” Coach Johnsen said.