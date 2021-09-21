Geneseo Girls' Golf honors Seniors at win over Rock Island and Alleman

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Golf Team took first in three recent meets, including their victory over Rock Island High School and Alleman High School held Sept. 15 at the Geneseo Country Club Golf Course.

In additional meets, the Geneseo girl’s team also defeated Galesburg and Knoxville at Galesburg and beat Moline at Geneseo.

The Geneseo Invitational was held Sept. 18 at Kewanee Dunes where Peoria Notre Dame finished in first place with a team score of 349; Geneseo was second with 383; Sterling came in third with 437 and Plano was fourth with a score of 490.

There were seven teams at the Invite, with four of the teams having enough golfers to finish with official team scores.

Coach Jon Murray said, “This worked out nice that we held it at our Sectional course (Kewanee Dunes) in that we should have a better feel for it now…A few of our players had never played 18 holes in competition before so it was a great learning experience.

I’m feeling confident that we will be at our best for the upcoming tournaments.”

RESULTS FROM GENESEO, 168; VS. ALLEMAN, 230. AND ROCK ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 235. – MEDALIST WAS KEELY NGUYEN.

GENESEO VARSITY:

-Keely Nguyen, 38.

-Claire Toone, 40.

-Addie Mills, 43.

-Olivia Seei, 47.

-Keely Roberts, 49.

-Emma Dodge, 55.

RESULTS FROM GENESEO, 187, VS. GALESBURG, 192; AND KNOXVILLE, NO TEAM SCORE.

GENESEO VARSITY:

-Keely Nguyen, 45.

-Georgia Mckelvain, 46.

-Keely Roberts, 47.

-Emma Dodge, 49.

-Olivia Seei, 49.

-Claire Toone, 53.

RESULTS FROM GENESEO, 187, VS. MOLINE, 195.

GENESEO VARSITY: - MEDALIST WAS KEELY NGUYEN

-Keely Nguyen, 40.

-Claire Toone, 48.

-Keely Roberts, 49.

-Addie Mills, 50.

-Olivia Seei, 51.

-Emma Dodge, 56.

GENESEO INVITATIONAL AT KEWANEE DUNES:

(Seven schools

-Keely Nguyen, 84.

-Keely Roberts, 98.

-Addie Mills, 100.

-Claire Toone, 101.

-Madeline Roberts, 104.

-Taylor VanHoutte, 104.

-Olivia Seei, 106.

-Emma Dodge, 109.

-Annabelle Veloz, 109.

-Georgia McKelvain, 110.

-Leah Roemer, 122.

-Ryle Preston, 141.