Geneseo trap teams compete in Invitational
Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
Saturday Sept. 11 Geneseo Trap Teams competed in the R.O.W.V.A invitational trap competition.
Varsity Top Shot was Isaac Kuster, Junior Varsity Top Shot was Kamrenn Minton.
Varsity Team: Garrett Burns, Kyle Lievens, Jillian Johnson, Andrew Burke, and Landon Marshall -the team placed 1st with Landon 2nd place and Andrew 3rd place individual
Junior Varsity #1: Kaden Davison, Colton Herberg, Cavence Rokis, Drew Laxton, Kyle Gurerro -the team placed 5th overall
The Geneseo Trap Team is sponsored by Springfield Armory
