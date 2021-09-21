Geneseo trap teams compete in Invitational

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
J.varsity team is: Kamrenn Minton, Jaide Flowers, Drake Chambless, Michael Swanson, Kyle Gurero
Varsity team is: Isaac Kuster, Andrew Burke, Landon Marshall, Logan Tuggle, Jillian Johnson

Saturday Sept. 11 Geneseo Trap Teams competed in the R.O.W.V.A invitational trap competition.

Varsity Top Shot was Isaac Kuster, Junior Varsity Top Shot was Kamrenn Minton.  

Varsity Team: Garrett Burns, Kyle Lievens, Jillian Johnson, Andrew Burke, and Landon Marshall -the team placed 1st with Landon 2nd place and Andrew 3rd place individual

Junior Varsity #1: Kaden Davison, Colton Herberg, Cavence Rokis, Drew Laxton, Kyle Gurerro -the team placed 5th overall

The Geneseo Trap Team is sponsored by Springfield Armory

The team placed 5th overall. 