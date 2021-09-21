Geneseo volleyball in action

Claudia Loucks

It was another busy week for the Geneseo Girls’ Volleyball Team with matches against Rock Island on Sept. 14; Alleman on Sept. 15 and Rock Island and Quincy on Sept. 18.

The match against Rock Island at Geneseo resulted in a loss for the Leafs, 27-29 and 17-25.

Varsity Coach Casey Komel said, “After our first conference loss, our team focus was learning and growing. How can we learn from this game to grow and be better tomorrow?”

Komel credited Rock Island with, “Rock Island did a really nice job of running their offense and keeping our defense working hard. We had a hard time getting our offense running and Rock Island capitalized on that.”

“It was great to see so much back and forth competition the first set and I wish we could have brought more of that in the second, but our confidence was shaken.”

The Leafs faced Rock Island for a second time in the same week, on Sept. 18, at the Rock Island and Quincy triangular held in Quincy.

Geneseo lost to Rock Island in three sets – 25-19, 14-25 and 18-25.

Coach Komel said, “We came in today knowing we had two tough conference matches ad we were especially excited for a opportunity to see Rock Island again so soon after our loss to them on Tuesday (Sept. 14). They’re a talented, strong team and we were really happy to take them to three, but ended up with another loss. Both teams were invested in the match and it made for a really great game.”

Geneseo also played Quincy for a second time this season and in that game, Coach Komel said her team “focused on hustle and control. The girls did a great job of that and we were able to come out on top over Quincy again.”

The Leafs beat Quincy in two games - 25-19 and 25-22.

On Wednesday, Geneseo defeated Alleman, 25-11 and 25-17.

After Sept. 18, Geneseo stands at 14-6 overall and 6-2 in WB6.

GENESEO VS. ROCK ISLAND ON SEPT. 14, 2021 (27-9 AND 17-25).

VARSITY:

-Kills – Hannah Copeland, 8; Kylie DeJohn, 3; Kammie Ludwig, 2.

-Assists – Lauren Johnsen, 8; Alysia Perez, 4;

-Aces – Delainey VanRycke, 1; Kammie Ludwig, 1.

-Digs – Delainey VanRycke, 10; Hannah Copeland, 6; Lauren Johnsen, 5; Triston Highton, 5.

-Blocks – Hannah Copeland, 1 (solo); 2 (assist); Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, 2 (assist); Kammie Ludwig, 1 (solo).

SOPHOMORES (OVERALL: 3-4; WB6: 3-2).

FRESHMEN (OVERALL: 5-2; WB6: 4-1).

GENESEO VS. ALLEMAN ON SEPT. 15, 2021 (25-11 AND 25-17).

VARSITY:

-Kills – Hannah Copeland, 6; Lauren Johnsen, 5; Emma Frank, 4.

-Assists – Alysia Perez, 10; Lauren Johnsen, 8.

-Aces – Lauren Johnsen, 6; Hannah Copeland, 1; Triston Highton, 1; Alysia Perez, 1.

-Digs – Delainey VanRycke, 6; Hannah Copeland, 3; Kammie Ludwig, 3.

SOPHOMORES (OVERALL: 4-4; WB6: 4-2).

FRESHMEN (OVERALL: 6-2; WB6: 5-1).

GENESEO VS. QUINCY (VS. ROCK ISLAND) ON SEPT. 18, 2021

VS. ROCK ISLAND – LOSS 25-19 AND 18-25.

-Kills – Hannah Copeland, 16; Lauren Johnsen, 3; Kammie Ludwig, 3.

-Assists – Lauren Johnsen, 16; Alysia Perez, 7; Delainey VanRycke, 3.

-Aces – Lauren Johnsen, 3; Hannah Copeland, 2; Bailey Huizenga, 1.

-Digs – Delainey VanRycke, 10; Bailey Huizenga, 7; Lauren Johnsen, 4.

-Blocks – Hannah Copeland, 1 (assist), 1 (solo); Lauren Johnsen, 1(assist).

SOPHOMORES VS. ROCK ISLAND – Loss 25-29; 18-25; and 16-25 - (OVERALL: 5-5; WB6: 5-3). VS. QUINCY – WIN 25-20; 18-25; and 25-19.

FRESHMEN VS. ROCK ISLAND – Win 25-13 and 25-22 - (OVERALL: 8-2; WB6: 7-1) – VS. QUINCY – Win 21-25; 25-20 and 25-23.

GENESEO VS. QUINCY:

-Kills – Hannah Copeland, 5; Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, 4; Alex Jones, 3; Kammie Ludwig, 3.

-Assists – Lauren Johnsen, 12; Alysia Perez, 3; Delainey VanRycke, 2.

-Aces – Delainey VanRycke, 1.

-Digs – Delainey VanRycke, 11; Bailey Huizenga, 711 Lauren Johnsen, 10.

-Blocks – Alex Jones, 2 (assist) 1 (solo).