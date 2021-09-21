Orion Girls Golf competes at Three Rivers Tournament

Mindy Carls

The Orion girls competed in the Three Rivers Conference golf tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Spring Creek course near Spring Valley.

Orion finished with a team score of 432. Sofia Fernandez led the team with 44 out-49 in-93 total. She finished third overall.

Also playing were Emily Olson, 50-50-100, 12th place, and Kaitlyn Wilburn, 57-58-115, 20th place. Eleanor Wilbur finished with 59-65-124, 25th place.

The top 10 finishers were named to the All-Conference first team. They included Fernandez and the individual champion, Mya Mirocha, Kewanee, 83.

On the second team were Olson and Wilburn.

Rockridge won the conference championship with 392, followed by Peru St. Bede, 411; Kewanee, 412; Orion, 432, and Sherrard 471.

The boys were in action on Sept. 14, hosting St. Bede and Erie-Prophetstown. St. Bede totaled 176; Orion, 189; Erie-Prophetstown, 198.

Charger Cameron Rascher and Bruin Brendan Pillion were the match medalists with 42. Ethan Palmer carded 46 to be the Panther medalist.

Orion golfers included Vaughn Bernhardt, 43; Ian Bollinger, 49; Ian Niemeier, 55; and Micah Knox and Kaleb Sovey, 60s.

The Chargers traveled to Byron Hills near Port Byron on Thursday, Sept. 16. Riverdale won the match with 144; Spring Valley Hall was second with 155, one stroke ahead of Orion, 156.

Hall’s Landon Plym and Riverdale’s Ben Nelson tied for match medalist with 34s. Orion’s medalist was Rascher with a 43.

Joining Rascher on the course were Bernhardt, 44; Knox, 53; Niemeier and Sovey, 56s, and Bollinger, 60.