Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Play in Titan Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Gibson Woods for the Monmouth Roseville Titan Open on Monday, September 13th. Ridgewood tallied a team total of 409 finishing behind Mercer County who turned in a 381. Riverdale won the Invitational with a team score of 333.

Gracie Russell led the Spartans with a 45 on the front nine and combined with a 49 on the back for a total score of 94. Kyle Nimrick shot a 48 on the front along with a 50 on the back for a 98. Josh Maher turned in a 108 with a 50 on the front and 58 on the back. David Swanson shot a 55 and a 54 for a 109 and Nick Robbins turned in a 132 shooting a 63 and a 69.

Spartans Gold in Boiler Invitational

On Saturday, September 11th the Ridgewood Spartans teed off at Baker Park in Kewanee for the Boiler Invite. Kyle Nimrick shot a 48 on the front nine along with a 46 on the back finishing with a 94 on the par 71 course as the Spartans finished fourteenth against the field of eighteen teams with a team score of 399. Rockridge won the Invite with a score of 341.

David Swanson was the second Spartan with a 96 shooting a 47 and a 49. Gracie Russell shot a 47 on the front and a 52 on the back for a 99. Josh Maher turned in a 57 and a 53 to finish with 110 and Nick Robbins shot a 76 and a 69 for a total of 145 for the round.

Cambridge Runners Win Merco Meet

Emily Downing won the junior high girls race at the Mercer County Invitational on Monday, September 13th. Downing finished the two mile course in 13:17 to take the top spot against the field of 33 runners. The Vikings Girls Team won the meet finishing with a score of 41 points, Mercer County was second with 41 points while Orion was third with 61 points.

Complete Results: Girls: 1st, Downing, Emily 13:17. 4th VanDeKamp, Jana 15:07. 9th, Edmund, Livvy 16:57. 12th, Bennett, Haylee 17:48. 15th, Aimes, Hannah 18:29. 24th, Jewett, Isabella 22:23. Boys: 16th, Rizzo, Leo 15:56. 21st, Janson, Blake 19:08. 25th, Akers, Evan 20:26. 26th, Taber, Tucker 10:24.

Spartans Take Duel with Pioneers

Gracie Russell and David Swanson both put up 46’s as the Ridgewood Spartans topped the Alleman Pioneers at Indian Bluff on Tuesday, September 14th. The Spartans won the match 190 to 246. In addition to Russell and Swanson’s score Kyle

Nimrick and Josh Maher posted identical 49’s on the par 35 course. Nick Robbin was the final Ridgewood golfer with a 56.

Spartans Place Second in Triangular

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Lake Calhoun for a triangular match against Stark County and Bushnell Prairie City. The Spartans took second beating B-PC 199 to 212 but falling to Stark County 199 to189.

Dalton Strode from B-PC was the medalist for the day shooting a 39 on the par 36 course. Gracie Russell was the top Spartan in with a 45, David Swanson turned in a 48, and Kyle Nimrick shot a 52. Josh Maher was the fourth Spartan score with a 54 while Nick Robbins finished with a 60 for the day.

Ridgewood Week at the Net

The Spartans opened the week on Monday, September 14th hosting United in an LTC matchup. The Spartans pushed the visitors past 25 points in the first game before falling 24 to 26, United took advantage of the momentum from the first game to win the match with a 25 to 14 win in the second game. Brooklyn Jones led Ridgewood with twenty assists while Katlynn Jones added four kills. Katlynn Jones also led the team defensively with five digs while Paige Leander and Aleese Park each had two blocks in the match.

The Ridgewood Spartans bounced back against the West Central Heat on Wednesday, September 15th. The Spartans dominated play winning the first game 25 to 12 and finishing the sweep with a 25 to 13 win. Brooklyn Johnson led the Spartan attack with twenty one assists with Katlynn Jones and Hallica Warren-Anderson leading the team in kills. Lexi Kessinger fueled the defense with four digs while Paige Leander and Aleese Park each paced the team with two blocks apiece.

The Spartans completed their week hosting the Sherrard Tigers. Sherrard took the first game of the match 25 to 14 and completed the sweep with a 25 to 18 win in the second game.

Brooklyn Johnson led the Spartans offense with six assists while Paige Leander and Hallica Warren-Anderson each had three kills. Leander also led the team defensively with three blocks while Katlynn Jones led the team with eight digs.

Titans Topple Spartans

Last spring the Ridgewood Spartans put up over 40 points against the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans resulting in a running clock the second half, just over six months later, the Titans returned the favor. Annawan-Wethersfield put up five

unanswered touchdowns in the first half building a 40-0 lead at the half enroute to a 52 to 6 win over the Ridgewood Spartans on Friday, September 17th. The lone Ridgewood touchdown came late in the game when quarterback Ryle Catour connected with Lucas Kessinger for the Ridgewood touchdown.

The Spartans will host the Knoxville Blue Bullets this Saturday, September 25th game time at 1:00.