Geneseo Girls Varsity Tennis ties for Championship

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Girls’ Tennis Team tied with Springfield Sacred Heart for championship honors at the recent Galesburg Invite. There were eight teams in competition. Coach Kevin Reed said at number one singles Aubrey Brumbaugh lost to Sacred Heart in the first round in a third set tie breaker, 11-9, and she bounced back to win the next two to take fifth place. At number two singles Mia Kelly won her first match and then lost to Sacred Heart and came back to win her third place match. Coach Kevin Reed said, “For us to tie our doubles, teams needed to win the tournament which they did over Sacred Heart.”

RESULTS FROM GENESEO (4) – DIXON HIGH SCHOOL (1).

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Chloe Coil, Dixon, defeated Aubrey Brumbaugh, Geneseo, 6-2 and 6-4.

-No. 2 – Mia Kelly, Geneseo, defeated Miriya Jones, Dixon, 6-4 and 6-1.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin, Geneseo, defeated Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson, Dixon, 7-6 (2), and 6-2.

-No. 2 –Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach, Geneseo, Addison Arjes and Kyarra McGlown, Dixon, 4-6; 6-1; and 10-6.

-No. 3 – Victoria Gray and Madison Holevoet, Geneseo, defeated Leah Stees and Siena Kemmeran, Dixon, 6-1 and 6-1.