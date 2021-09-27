Ridgewood Roundup

tom

Titans Escape With Win

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted the Annawan Wethersfield Titans on Monday, September 20th at Goff Stahl Field. In a penalty and turnover infested game, it seemed only appropriate that a two point conversion was the difference between the two teams with Ridgewood losing by the final score of 8-6. The two teams accounted for seven fumbles along with one interception in the game.

The Spartans scored first late in the second quarter when Owen Anderson connected with Sean Watt on a three yard touchdown to put the Spartans up 6-0 at the half. Annawan Wethersfield took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched down the field capping an almost seven minute drive off with a four yard touchdown run combined with the critical two point conversion to give the Titans the two point lead which would be the difference. The Spartans were on the march in the fourth quarter but a fumble on the Titan 30 yard line dashed the hopes for the Ridgewood squad.

Red Storm Wins Triangular

The United Storm and Princeville Princes came to Valley View on Monday, September 20th for a triangular match with the Spartans. The Red Storm finished in the top with a team score of 172, the Spartans came in second with a 194, and the Princes finished third with a score of 212. Parker Cassidy from United was the medalist on the night turning in a 40 on the par 36 course.

Gracie Russell was the top Spartan on the night with a 45, David Swanson and Kyle Nimrick each shot a 48, and Nick Robbins turned in a 53. Josh Maher was the final Ridgewood golfer to finish with a 61 for the night.

Reed, Spartans Medal at Invitational

Miranda Reed finished second at the Dale Donner Invitational held by Bureau Valley on Saturday, September 18th. Reed finished the three mile course in just 19:35 to take second place against the field of 164 runners. Kendra Downing also medaled taking twelfth place in the girls race finishing with a time of 20:29. Fernando Avila-Rubio medaled in the boys race taking 30th against a field of 150 runners.

Complete Results: Girls: 2nd, Reed, Miranda 19:35. 12th, Downing, Kendra 20:29. 76th, Bennett, Mollie 24:13. 95th, Losey, Ruth 25:28. 97th, Mayer, Cassie 25:30. 105th, Poppy, Emma 25:47. 122nd, Humphrey, Brooklyn 26:48. 137th, Williams, Olivia 28:36. Boys: 30th, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 18:12. 69th, VanHyfte, Matt 19:42. 86th, Samuelson, Jager 20:27. 118th, Ballo, Alassane 22:23.

Reed, Spartans Run Away With First

The Ridgewood Spartans left the other four teams in the dust at the Kewanee Invitational Cross Country Meet on September 21st. The meet was held at Baker Park Golf Course and featured five teams. Four Spartans finished in the top fifteen in the field of 39 runners. Miranda Reed had a season best time of 19:42 finishing first in the meet. Kendra Downing took third place while Mollie Benett and Brooklyn Humphrey finished eleventh and fifteenth respectively.

Fernando Avila-Rubio was the top Spartan runner in the boys race finishing in third place against the field of 33 runners. Avila-Rubio finished the three mile course in 18:15.

Complete Results: Girls: 1st, Reed, Miranda 19:42. 3rd, Downing, Kendra 21:36. 11th, Bennett, Mollie 24:45. 15th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 25:05. 18th, Poppy, Emma 25:58. 19th, Losey, Ruth 26:50. 21st, Mayer, Cassie 26:55. 28th, Williams, Olivia 28:55. Boys: 3rd, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 18:15. 7th, VanHyfte, Matt 19:52. 13th, Samuelson, Jager 20:57.

Running Club Race at Invite

The Cambridge Jr High Running Club ran in the Pioneer Pacer Invitational on September 22nd at Camden Park in Milan. The girls team placed third out of seven complete teams despite being the smallest school in the meet. Emily Downing finished the two mile course in 13:15 to finish in second place. Jana VanDeKamp also took home a medal in the girls race finishing ninth with a time of 14:33.

Complete Results: Girls: 2nd, Downing, Emily 13:15. 9th, VanDeKamp, Jana 14:33. 25th, Bennett, Haylee 16:21. 27th, Edmund, Livvy 16:24. 38th, Aimes, Hannah 17:49. 48th, Jewett, Isabella 21:26. Boys: 44th, Rizzo, Leo 16:34. 47th, Janson, Blake 17:31. 48th, Akers, Evan 21:11.

Spartans at the Net

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted the Wethersfield Flying Geese on Monday, September 20th. Wethersfield took the first game of the match 25 to 16 but the Spartans battled back winning the second game 25 to 14 to force the tie breaker which the Flying Geese won 25 to 14 to win the match. Paige Leander led Ridgewood with eight kills while Brooklyn Jones led the team with twenty five assists in the match. Leander also led the team with eleven blocks, Katlynn Jones added nine digs in the match.

On Wednesday September 22nd the Spartans travelled to ROWVA/Williamsfield. The Cougars won the first game 25 to 27 with the Spartans rebounding in the second game winning 25-19 setting up the tie breaker. ROWVA/Williamsfield pulled away in the third game, winning by eleven 25 to 14. Brooklyn Jones led the Spartan offensive effort with twelve assists and Paige Leander led the team with six kills. Leander led the team with nine blocks while also combining with Mya Brown to lead Ridgewood with six digs apiece.

Turnovers Stymie Spartan HoCo

Without four first half fumbles by the Ridgewood Spartans the score at the half of the 2021 Ridgewood Homecoming game could easily have been 27 to 22 with the Spartans one score away from winning the day. However, a fumble on the opening drive on the Knoxville 26 and a second on the Blue Bullet 5 yard line put Ridgewood down 27 to 8 on their way to a 48 to 8 loss.

The Homecoming game at Goff Stahl Field on Saturday, September 25th is always a highlight of any Spartan season and this game was no different. Between the parade in Cambridge, the pork chop dinner, the tunnel of fans and motorcycles roaring the Ridgewood Spartans to the field make the day special regardless of the outcome of the game.

Things looked promising for the Spartans on their opening drive which began at the Ridgewood 35, three plays later the Spartans were on the Blue Bullet 26 when a fumble gave the ball to the visitors. Knoxville wasted little time scoring on one play with a 73 yard touchdown run to go ahead 7-0. The visitors would score twice more to lead 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans cut the lead to thirteen when Ryle Catour connected with Lucas Kessinger on a twenty one yard touchdown pass to make the game 21-8. Knoxville hit pay dirt again on another 73 yard touchdown run to go ahead 27-8.

The second half moved quickly with the Blue Bullets scoring three times in the third quarter including their opening drive to take a 48-8 lead into the fourth quarter. Neither time scored in the final quarter with Knoxville heading home with the win. The Spartans are next at home on October 15th which will be Senior Night.

Spartans Finish Second in Quad

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted a quadrangular match on Wednesday, September 22nd at Valley View Golf Course. Knoxville won the Quad with a 195, the Spartans were second with a 203, ROWVA was 208. Bushnell Prairie City did not field a complete team. David Heise from Knoxville was the medalist on the day with a 42 on

the par 36 Valley View Course. David Swanson was the top Spartan with a 47, Josh Maher was next with a 49, Kyle Nimrick turned in a 49, and Nick Robbins was the fourth Spartan in with a 55.

Gracie Russell Finishes Second in LTC

Ridgewood Spartan Gracie Russell has been playing on the Ridgewood Spartan Boys Golf Team all season long and for the first time this season crossed over into the Girls LTC Tournament. The move paid off for the freshman as she won second place in the LTC Railsplitter 2021 Golf Tournament. Russell turned in a 92, just two strokes behind LTC Champion Kaci Luptak, the senior from Knoxville shot a 90.

The Ridgewood Spartan Boys team finished sixth overall with a team score of 416, United High School was crowned the LTC Champions with a score of 354. Parker Cassidy from United was the boys champion with an 80 on the day. Kyle Nimrick was the top Spartan finishing in 11th place with a 92, DAvid Swanson finished with a 100 in 22nd place, Josh Maher shot a 104 finishing in 28th place, and Nick Robbins was the final Spartan turning in a 120 and placing 46th.