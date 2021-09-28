Geneseo Cross Country at Home Invitational

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished in second place at the recent Geneseo Invite held at Richmond Hill.

Boy’s Head Coach Todd Ehlert said there were seven teams at the Invite, “The guys did great at our home meet. We finished 2nd as a team for the guys. The guys and girls combined also to get 2nd.”

“We had a lot of personal best and season best,” Ehlert said. “We were really excited about how the guys ran. We are starting to get in shape and good things are happening…We need to continue to work hard.”

Kelley Timmerman is head coach for the girls’ team.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS:

-Freshman race – 2nd overall as a team – medalists – Dylan Gehl, 2nd; Max Johnson, 12th; Rylan Lambert, 13th; Christian Haney, 16th; Taber Swanson, 20th.

-Sophomore race – 4th overall as a team – medalists – Cooper Schaad, 3rd; and Sam Mosbarger, 10th.

-Junior race – 2nd overall as a team – Gavin Allison, 2nd; Tyler Gehl, 6th; and Nathan Venneberg, 19th.

-Senior race – 2nd overall as a team – Justin Johnson, 2nd; Isaac Kuster, 6th; Carson Raya, 11th; Malakai Schaad, 13th; and Simon Anderson, 20th.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUTNRY RESULTS:

-Freshman race – 2nd overall – Bella Curcuru, 2nd, 22:01.5; Jeslen Rink, 3rd, 22:06.4; Kady Fouts, 13th, 27:10.8; Hope Kuster, 15th, 28:43.0.

-Sophomore race – Katlyn Seaman, 6th, 22:58, 4; Emma DeBaene, 8th, 23:35.8; Jill Corso, 14th, 26:29.9; Megan McClanahan, 19th, 28:57.6; Emma Veloz, 21st, 29:53.0; Giavanna Ritter, 24th, 31:14.8; Kelsey Dillie, 27th, 32:38.3.

-Junior race – Jaide Flowers, 2nd, 21:28.1; Joselyn Reisner, 6th, 22:24.3.

-Senior race – Anna Snyder, 3rd, 21:37.8; Lacey Laxton, 4th, 21:42.7; Savannah Reisner, 10th, 23:37.7; Taya Fouts, 22nd, 28:19.5.