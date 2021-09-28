Geneseo Football Coach Johnsen comments on Sterling game

Claudia Loucks

The weather was not ideal with downpours of rain at times, nor was the Geneseo vs. Sterling match up on Sept. 24 on Bob Reade Football Field at Geneseo High School.

The night marked the third straight loss for the Green Machine and ended with a score of 31-0.

Head Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. said, “Sterling was just better at doing what they wanted to do than we were.”

“After the Sterling game, there are two things that have popped up over the last couple of weeks that need to be cleaned up: 1. faster start – we need to be ready at the opening kick; and 2. self-inflicted mistakes: We need to eliminate these to get rid of putting us into tough situations.”

Johnsen pointed out that this Friday, Oct. 1, when Geneseo meets Alleman High School at Geneseo, the team needs “to really be concerned about ourselves and getting our things cleaned up. Will there be issues that pop up? Yes, but we need to clean ourselves up first before we can worry about our opponent.”

He said the team needs a good week of practice and to “bounce back. In the spring, after the Sterling game is when we started making progress. Hopefully, that can happen again this fall.”

“It’s homecoming and there are a lot of activities going on,” Johnsen said. “I want the players to enjoy homecoming week, but we need to make sure we understand that everything is better with homecoming when you win the game on Friday night.”