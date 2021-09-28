Orion harriers tuning for postseason

Mindy Carls

With the postseason rapidly approaching, Orion cross country runners are testing their strength and tactics against competitors from big and small schools.

On Saturday morning, the Chargers ran at the Dale Donner Invitational at Bureau Valley Elementary School, Walnut campus.

In the 3-mile girls race, Olivia Thomsen finished seventh with a time of 20:10.0. Melaina Meisenburg was 57th at 23:06.6; Anika Duhs, 88th at 24:53.6, and Maggie Nedved, 141st, 28:59.8.

Over the 3-mile boys course, Orion finished 14th with 312 points. The Chargers were sandwiched between the Princeton Tigers, 13th with 303, and Erie-Prophetstown, 15th with 347.

Luke Moen was 40th at 18:30.5; Eric Thorndyke, 88th, 20:28.5; Gus Nedved, 89th, 20:34.2; Nick Shillington, 111th, 21:59.5; Alec Noyd, 124th, 23:10.5; Lance Moore, 24:55.8, and Cash Duhs, 144th, 25:29.8.

Orion then ran on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Baker Park, Kewanee. The girls race featured two of the best competitors in the area, sophomores Thomsen and Ridgewood’s Miranda Reed.

In Tuesday’s race, Reed finished first at 19:42 and Thomsen second at 20:24.

Meisenburg was eighth at 24:19; Anika Duhs, ninth, 24:35, and Nedved, 27th, 28:45. Orion did not have enough scores for a team total.

Kade Scharpman led Orion in the boys race. He finished sixth with a time of 19:48. Thorndyke was 11th at 20:48; Nedved, 12th, 20:53; Shillington, 18th, 22:07; Noyd, 23rd, 22:52; Cash Duhs, 31st, 25:11, and Lance Moore, 32nd, 25:34.

Bureau Valley placed first with 35 points; Kewanee, second, 38, and Orion, third, 47.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Orion returned to Baker Park for the Kewanee Boiler Invitational. Thomsen received a trophy with a time of 21:11.2 for fifth place.

Meisenburg was 22nd at 23:14.6; Anika Duhs, 29th, 7:56.3, and Maggie Nedved, 56th, 30:25.4.

In the boys race, Scharpman earned a trophy for 19th place. His clocking was 19:14.7.Thorndyke was 27th with 29:59.0; Gus Nedved, 45th, 21:58.2; Nick Shillington, 49th, 22:32.3, and Noyd, 53rd, 24:03.8.

Amboy won the boys race with 26 points; Illinois Valley Central, second, 66; Lowpoint-Washburn RB, third, 67; Henry-Midland, fourth, 82, and Orion, fifth, 112.