Orion-Sherrard kickers take three of four

Mindy Carls

After winning three matches by a 16-0 advantage, Orion-Sherrard suffered a 5-0 loss to United Township on Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Orion.

The three wins were 8-0 over Canton, Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Sherrard, 4-0 over Riverdale on Saturday, Sept.18, in Port Byron and 4-0 over Illini Bluffs in Glasford.

Cole Kimball turned in two hat tricks, one in the Canton game and the other in the Riverdale match.

In the Canton game, Austin Ferry added two goals. Cody Dutton scored one on a penalty kick. Trey Erdmann and Luke Moen booted home one goal apiece.

United players with assists were Erdmann, two, and Alex Syslo, Alyus Johnson, Kimball, Mike Diehl and Caden Wegerer, one each.

Of Orion-Sherrard’s 30 shots, Kimball and Syslo took seven each; Erdmann and Ferry, four; Peyton Maynard, three; Alyus Johnson, two, and Cody Dutton, Moen and Diehl, one apiece. Canton had four.

Orion-Sherrard collected 25 steals. Syslo and Erdmann managed five each; Kimball and Maynard, three apiece; Wegerer, two, and Ben Churchill, Alyus Johnson, Moen, Kian DeLoose, Diehl, Ferry and Aaron Dutton, one. Canton had 16.

Keeper Cody Dutton made one save, while his Canton counterpart had 10.

At Riverdale, all of Orion-Sherrard’s goals were in the first half. Besides Kimball’s three in the second, 13th and 28th minutes, Alyus Johnson had one in the last minute.

With assists were Erdmann, Maynard and Kimball, one each.

Orion-Sherrard rattled off 32 shots, 10 by Kimball, six by Jayden Thomson, five by Alyus Johnson, four by Syslo, two by Maynard and Erdmann, and one each by Griffin Marshall, Ferry and Chris Moody. Riverdale had six.

Of United’s 16 steals, Syslo had four; Maynard and Ferry, three each; Erdmann, two, and Churchill, Kimball, Diehl and Wegerer, one apiece. The Rams had eight.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Bob Johnson made four saves and Cody Dutton, two. Riverdale had five.

United’s DeLoose scored off a ball from Alyus Johnson in the fourth minute at Illini Bluffs. Cole Kimball converted a ball from Thomson in the 29th minute. Marshall and Alyus Johnson whipped the ball into the net off passes from Maynard and Syslo in the second half.

Orion-Sherrard fired off 51 shots. Syslo took 10; Kimball, nine; Thomson, eight; Alyus Johnson, Erdmann, Griffin and DeLoose, four; Maynard, three; Moody, two, and Diehl, Wegerer and Ferry, one each. Illini Bluffs had three.

Of United’s 29 steals, Erdmann came up with eight; Maynard, six; Syslo, five; Kimball, Diehl, Ferry and Thomson, two each, and Alyus Johnson and Wegerer, one apiece. The Tigers had nine.

Cody Dutton made two saves, while the Illini Bluffs keeper made eight.

In the loss to United Township, Orion-Sherrard had only four shots. Syslo had two and Maynard and Erdmann had one each. UT fired off 28.

Orion-Sherrard made 34 steals. Erdmann had nine; Maynard and Wegerer, six each; Syslo, four; Diehl, three; Cody Dutton and Kimball, two apiece, and Moen and DeLoose, one apiece. UT had 18.

Cody Dutton made 11 saves and Ferry and Bob Johnson, one each. UT had one.