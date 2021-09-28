Orion's Bernhardt named to All-Conference list

Mindy Carls

Orion golfer Vaughn Bernhardt made the All-Three Rivers second team based on results of the conference tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Byron Hills near Port Byron.

After a change in the bylaws, All-Conference first-team status is based solely on finishing in the top 10 at the tournament, according to the tournament organizer, Riverdale coach Guy Dierikx.

They were champion James Moorhusen, Riverdale, who shot 72; Drew Hall, Rockridge, second, 73; Ashton Sutton, Riverdale, third, 75; Ben Nelson, Riverdale, fourth, 77; Kyle Wolfe, Sterling Newman, fifth, 78; Brennan Welch, Sherrard, sixth, 79; Brendan Pillion, St. Bede, and Landen Plym, Hall, tied for seventh, 80; Jake Delaney, St. Bede, and Sam Willems, tied for ninth, 81.

On the second team were the next 10 golfers. Ethan Hanaman of Mendota, Grant Plym of Hall, Austin Fratzke and Andrew Boland of Sherrard all tied for 11th with 82s. Jaden Eggers of Princeton and Ethan Kiddoo of Riverdale tied for 15th with 83s; Bernhardt, 17th, 84; Nick Arrate of Hall, Dan O’Neill of Rockridge and Cole Kuster of Rockridge, tied for 18th with 85s.

Besides Bernhardt, who shot 42 out and 42 in, boys representing Orion were Cameron Rascher, 26th, 89 (45-44); Ian Bollinger, 65th, 105 (51-54); Ian Niemeier, 71st, 108 (50-58); Micah Knox, 72nd, 109 (52-57), and Kaleb Sovey, 80th, 119 (56-53).

Riverdale won the team championship with 305; Sherrard, second, 333; Hall and St. Bede, tied for third, 336; Rockridge, fifth, 337; Newman, sixth, 351; Princeton and Mendota, tied for seventh, 362; Bureau Valley, ninth, 365; Morrison, 10th, 370; Monmouth-Roseville, 11th, 379; Orion, 12th, 386; Erie-Prophetstown, 13th, 389, and Kewanee, 14th, 400.