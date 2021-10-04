Geneseo cross country medalists at Sterling

Claudia Loucks

Both varsity and freshman-sophomore Geneseo cross country teams placed sixth in a field of 18 teams at the Rock River Run held in Sterling.

Justin Johnson took 7th place (16”07.8) and Gavin Allison finished in 11th place (16:11.9) for the varsity team and both were medalists. Dylan Gehl placed 4th (17:10.2) and Sam Mosbarger came in 10th (17:30.7) for the freshman-sophomore team and both were medalists.

Head Coach Todd Ehlert said, “Most of the team had either a personal best or a season best. It was a great day and the weather was nearly perfect.”

TEAM RESULTS:

-Maple Park (Kaneland) – 1st; Belvidere (North) – 2nd; Hampshire – 3rd; Sycamore – 4th; Geneva, 5th; Geneseo, 6th; Sterling, 7th; Freeport, 8th; Rock Falls, 9th; Moline, 10th; Darien (Hinsdale South) 11th; Yorkville, 12th; Machesney Park (Harlem), 13th; LaSalle (LaSalle-Peru), 14th; Durand, 15th; Ottawa, 16th; Princeton, 17th; and Rochelle, 18th.