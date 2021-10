Claudia Louckes

After losing to Galesburg, the Geneseo Boys’ Soccer Team regrouped to win the match against Sterling, 6-01.

Connor Nelson had a hat trick, scoring three goals in one game, and Nathan Vergane had three assists to boost the Leafs.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the team celebrated Senior Night on their home field with a shut out against Alleman, 10-0, in WB 6 conference play.

Geneseo stands at 9-4 overall and 4-1 in WB6.