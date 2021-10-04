Geneseo Volleyball wins Galesburg game

Claudia Louckes

The Geneseo Girls’ Volleyball Team fought for their recent Western Big 6 Conference victory over Galesburg. The Leafs won in two sets of 25-16 and 25-19 which puts the Leafs overall record at 16-7 and WB6 8-3.

Coach Casey Komel said, “Tonight was our most aggressive night offensively. We started implementing more opportunities at practice and it was great seeing the girls execute on some of those. It makes for a fun volleyball match! It’s also a fun night when we come home with wins at all levels.”

The sophomore team won in two – 25-20 and 25-16 which puts their overall record at 25-20 and WB6 6-3. The freshman team also won in two: 25-16 and 25-10 and their overall record is 9-2 and 8-1 in WB6.

VARSITY STATS:

-Kills – Hannah Copeland, 9; Kammie Ludwig, 4; Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, 2; Emma Frank, 2.

-Assists – Lauren Johnsen, 8; Alysia Perez, 7.

-Aces – Hannah Copeland, 2; Alysia Perez, 1.

-Digs – Hannah Copeland, 13; Bailey Huizenga, 8; Delainey VanRycke, 6.

-Blocks –Emma Frank, 2 (assist), 1 (solo); Alex Jones, 1 (assist); Kylie DeJohn, 1 (assist).