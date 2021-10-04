Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Take Third in Macomb

Four Ridgewood Spartans medaled Tuesday, September 28th at the Macomb Invitational Cross Country Meet. Fifty-one runners towed the line at the beginning of the race. Miranda Reed took first place, Kendra Downing was third, Mollie Bennett medaled in twentieth, and Brooklyn Humphrey also took home hardware finishing twenty-third. The Spartans as a team took home the third place trophy finishing with 71 team points, Mercer County won the meet with just 27 points.

Fernando Avila-Rubio and Matt VanHyfte both medaled in the boys race. Avila-Rubio finished tenth out of sixty-two runners. VanHyfte, a senior, finished in twenty-first place.

Complete Results: Girls: 1st, Reed, Miranda 19:33. 3rd, Downing, Kendra 21:09. 20th, Bennett, Mollie 24:05. 23rd, Humphrey, Brooklyn 24:47. 34th, Mayer, Cassie 26:28. 38th, Losey, Ruth 27:52. 41st, Poppy, Emma 28:45. 43rd, Williams, Olivia 29:16. Boys: 10th, Avila-Rubio Fernando 18:19. 21st, VanHyfte, Matt 19:34. 28th, Samuelson, Jager 20:35.

Nimrick Advances in Playoff

Golfers lined the 18th fareway and the green to watch the three person playoff at the IHSA Boys Sectional Golf Meet on Wednesday, September 29th at Midland Golf Course. Nimrick had posted a season low 87 and found himself tied with two other golfers for two spots to advance. The senior nailed his second shot putting his ball on the green and then calmly two putted to advance, “I literally had goosebumps watching Kyle walk up the fareway with all of the other golfers surrounding them.” Coach Mitch Magnifici said.

Austin Fratzke won the meet with a 75. The Spartans finished overall in 12th place with a team score of 423 behind Wethersfield who finished with 413 and in front of Midland who scored 425. Sherrard Won the Regional Meet with a score of 322. Nimrick will golf in the Sectional in Porta on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Three Ridgewood golfers saw their seasons end. David Swanson turned in a 95, Josh Maher a 116, and Nick Robbins finished with a 125.

Downing, VanDeKamp Medal in Macomb

Emily Downing won the junior high girls cross country meet in Macomb on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Downing finished the two mile course in just 12:10 placing first against a field of 81 runners. Seventh grader Jana VanDeKamp also took

home a medal, finishing in tenth place. The Vikings as a team finished fifth with 102 points Ingersoll Middle School won the girls meet with 37 points.

Complete Results: Girls: 1st, Downing, Emily 12:10. 10th, Jana KanDeKamp 14:08. 24th, Edmund, Livvy 15:33. 34th, Bennett, Haylee 16:27. 44th, Aimes, Hannah 17:22. 60th, Jewett, Isabella 20:13. Boys: 43rd, Rizzo, Leo 16:02. 45th, Janson, Blake 16:37. 56th, Akers, Evan 18:19.

Viking Seventh Grade Girls Around the Rim

The Cambridge Vikings Seventh Grade Girls kicked off their season on Monday, September 27th hosting Orion. The Chargers took an early 6-4 lead and stayed on top of the Vikings despite a last minute comeback in the fourth quarter beating Cambridge by just one point 18 to 17. Maggie Leander led the Vikings with eight points, Mackenzie Peck added four and Haylee Bennett put in three points.

The Vikings travelled to Kewanee for a matchup with the Boilermakers on Wednesday, September 29th. Cambridge fell behind 6-2 after the first quarter but cut the Kewanee lead to just one at the half. The second half was all Vikings as they outscored the host team 14 to 8 to win their first game of the season 22 to 17. Haylee Bennett led Cambridge with eight points, Maggie Leander added six, and Ella Humphrey and Bella Jewett each added two points.

The Vikings hosted the AlWood Aces on Thursday, September 30th. The Vikings took command early leading 16-4 at the half enroute to a 24 to 8 win. Mackenzie Peck led the Vikings with six points while Ella Humphrey, Haylee Bennett, and Avery Humphrey each added four points apiece.

Vikings Eighth Grade Girls Off the Glass

The Cambridge Eighth Grade opened their season against Orion on September 27th. Orion took a five point lead after the first quarter, however the Vikings were able to cut it to four at the end of first half. The Chargers pulled away in the second half on their way to a ten point 20-20 win. Ellie Doubet led Cambridge with eight points while Kenlee Carlson added four and Luca Veloz and Emma Motley each put in three points apiece.

On Wednesday, September 29th, the Vikings travelled to Kewanee Central. Ellie Doubet and Emma Motley combined for 12 first quarter points as the Vikings jumped out to a 20-0 lead. Cambridge held Kewanee scoreless for three quarters on their way to a 32 to 2 win. Both Doubet and Motley had ten points apiece while Addie Jewett added eight points in the win.

On September 30th, the Vikings hosted the AlWood Aces. The two future Spartans battled it out in the first half with Cambridge leading 9-4 at the half but pulled away in the second half winning by the final score of 27-8. Emma Motley led the Vikings with nine points including a three pointer and Ellie Doubet added eight points. Addie Jewett added six points and Kenlee Carlson put in four points in the win.

Russell Advances to Girls Sectional

Freshman Gracie Russell parred three of the last four holes at the IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf Regional held at Saukie Golf Course on Thursday, September 30th. Russell tied for thirteenth with a score of 88 on the par 67 course but it was enough to advance her as the 5th qualifier to the sectional which will be held Monday, October 4th in Geneseo. The individual winner of the regional was Megan Fiorini from Rock Falls who turned in a 67.

Spartan Net Report

The Spartans travelled to Abingdon for a match with the Tornados on Monday, September 27th. Abingdon won the match in straight games winning both games by the identical score of 17-25. Mya Brown and Hallica Warren-Anderson led the defense with five blocks apiece while Aleese Park led the team in blocks. Paige Leander fueled the offense with five kills and Brooklyn Jones led Ridgewood with thirteen assists.

Two days later, on September 29th the Spartans hosted the Annawan Braves. The Lady Braves won the first game 25 to 20 and ran away with the second game 25 to 4 to win the match. Brooklyn Jones led the Spartans with three assists while Paige Leander led the team with three kills. Defensively, Lexi Kessinger and Mya Brown led the team with four digs apiece with Paige Leander leading the team with eight blocks.

Red Storm Tops Ridgewood

The Ridgewood Spartans and United Red Storm gave fans all they wanted and more on Friday, October 1st in an LTC matchup at United High School. The two teams combined for 100 total points as the Red Storm downed the Spartans 66 to 34.

United stormed to a 24-0 lead before the Spartans could get on the board in the opening quarter. Ridgewood did find the end zone on a drive in the second half of the first quarter on a 30 yard touchdown run by Gavin McDonough. The drive was fueled by two long runs by Lucas Kessinger leaving the score 24 to 6.

Ridgewood scored again in the second quarter, this time it was Kessinger who found the end zone, the score was set up by a 48 yard run by McDonough. However, the Red Storm put up three unanswered touchdowns to go ahead 54 to 14. The

Spartans answered once more with just over 30 seconds left in the first half when Ryle Catour connected with Ryan Francis to make the score at the half 54 to 20.

United scored early in the second half to go up 60-20. However a flurry of late touchdowns by Ridgewood including scores by Lucas Kessinger and Meric Veloz put the final score at 66 to 34.

Spartans Win Border War

The Ridgewood Spartans Girls Cross Country team won the Border War Invitational on Friday, October 1st at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. The Lady Spartans scored 31 points with Amboy coming in second with 41 and Rockridge third with 48 points. Kendra Downing won the race finishing the three mile course in 21:18, twenty eight girls toed the line in the race.

Fernando Avila-Rubio was the top Spartan in finishing tenth against the field of 48 runners.

Complete Results: Girls: 1st, Downing, Kendra 21:18. 7th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 23:40. 9th, Bennett, Mollie 24:33. 10th, Losey, Ruth 25:00. 17th, Poppy, Emma 25:49. 21st, Mayer, Cassie 27:21. 24th, Williams, Olivia 28:02. Boys: 10th, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 17:32. 21st, VanHyfte, Matt 19:06. 32nd, Samuelson, Jager 20:08. 39th, Alassane, Bano 22:08.