Dan D. Outdoors

George Washington

Kevin Versluis recently gave me a very interesting book entitled, “The First Conspiracy,” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. The non-fiction book tells about the conspiracy to kill, or at least capture the General during the Revolutionary War. The Loyalists to the Crown and the British were, of course, determined to keep America under their rule. They would try anything and everything to put down the rebellion by the Patriots (the good guys!) and George Washington was their dynamic leader. Washington had so much work just trying to keep his army together plus dealing with traitors, spies, conspirators, etc. Fortunately, he had some really excellent and loyal individuals who dealt with the conspirators who were going to capture or kill him. The book is totally fascinating.

‘da Bears

Ugh! They are going no where fast!! We have a seasoned QB out for who knows how long, a rookie QB gets sacked 9 times in the Browns game. Their third string QB is as up ‘n down as an elevator. The Defense really didn’t look too bad in the Brown’s game until towards the end of the game when they hoisted the white flag. I’m writing this before the Lions game so I hope they can get some decent play calling from Nagy or Virginia (Halas) Mccaskey.

Rock River

With this river starting to cool down, I noticed the catfishing has started to pick-up. They are coming out of their deeper holes and looking to fatten up for the winter. I went fishing a week ago and caught two nice 3 pounder cats. The Rock is really low. Real soon a lot of leaves and dying vegetation will start floating down river and that makes it a challenge to keep that stuff off the hook.

Alleman 60th Reunion

We could not have this event last year because of the Covid-19, but it looks like a go this time around. It better be because I don’t want to send out 200 plus invites again! We are all in that age 79 or 80 range and so far I’ve received 43 responses with 3 weeks to go. We had about 100 classmates at our 55th reunion, but unfortunately with older age comes not-so-welcome health issues. This time around we are keeping it simple with Frank’s pizza, door prizes, trivia, and most important, time to renew old friendships. I doubt whether myself or the rest of our reunion committee will want to provide a 65th reunion. For many of us, this will be our last reunion, but you know, it was a good run!

Humor

I got myself a senior GPS. Not only does it tell me how to get to my destination, but it also tells me why I wanted to go there! What kind of hair does the ocean have? Wavy. What did the ocean say to the shore? “Glad to sea you!” Why do fish swim in salt water? Because pepper makes them sneeze! What is a shark’s favorite game? Swallow the leader.