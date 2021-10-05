Geneseo Boys Golf takes 2nd at Regionals

Claudia Louckes

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team took second place in the Kewanee Regional competition held at Kewanee Dunes, finishing at 328, just two strokes behind first place finisher Peoria Richwoods.

The team moves on to Sectional competition on Monday, Oct. 4 at Metamora.

Mason Steinert led the way for the Leafs with a 78 score; Bryson VanHoutte carded 81; Hayden Moore, 84; Tayt Hager, 85; Thomas Henson, 89; and Samuel Robinson, 94.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “I was really proud of the boys and how they competed. Whether it was the steady play of our top 3 or Thomas Henson’s great day or Tayt’s (Hager) great back 9 or how Sam (Robinson) turned it around after a rough start, the boys accomplished their goal of advancing the whole team to Sectionals.”

Hardison said coming into the Regional, it was widely considered to be a 5-team race for the 3 advancing spots. Dunlap has had the most consistently low scores on the year so they were the favorite to win. We knew Geneseo along with Peoria Richwoods, Galesburg and Peoria Notre Dame all had teams capable of advancing.”

Geneseo shot a 328 team score, just 2 strokes behind Peoria Richwoods for the Regional title.

“It was a tournament filled with competitive teams that all had to battle all day for a top 3 spot,” Hardison said.

In commenting about individuals on the team, Coach Hardison said, “Mason Steinert is a ‘gamer’. This is his favorite time of the year. Mason seems to figure out how to get around the Postseason courses. He is definitely the senior leader on our team. Mason is very steady, not flashy, but he lets his game do the talking.”

“For a second year in a row, Mason got second place in the Regional and showed how good he can be,” Hardison said.

TEAM RESULTS AT REGIONALS:

-Richwoods – 326.

-Geneseo – 328.

-Dunlap – 329.

-Galesburg – 339.

-Peoria Notre Dame – 344.

-Princeton – 372.

-Kewanee - 376.

-Illinois Valley Central – 378.