Geneseo girls compete at Sectionals - Nguyen advances to State

Geneseo’s Girls’ Golf Team finished fourth in the Sectional competition, hosted by Geneseo and held Monday, Oct. 4, at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee, but GHS will be represented at State by senior Keely Nguyen.

Nguyen will compete this weekend to the Class 1A tournament in Decatur.

Geneseo totaled 353 points to claim fourth place. Rockford Boylan came in first; Peoria Notre Dame placed second and Rock Falls took third place. Only the top three teams advance to State.

Coach Jon Murray congratulated Nguyen for qualifying for Sate and said, “And great job to the rest of the team as well, coming only four strokes from a top 3 finish and qualifying as a team.”

Claudia Loucks, correspondent