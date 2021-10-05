Geneseo Green Machine shuts out Alleman

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo football team celebrated their homecoming football game in style, with a win over the Alleman Pioneers, 48-0.

Head Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. was “really happy for the players to get the win against Alleman. They have been putting in a lot of hard work and were finally rewarded with a win.”

Johnsen said there were three things he wanted his team to concentrate during practices leading up to Friday’s game …”To get off to a fast start, to establish the run game and to eliminate unforced errors,” and he added, “I thought we did a good job of getting off to a fast start, but there’s still room for improvement in establishing the run game and eliminating unforced errors.”

Johnsen also said, “You never know how a team is going to respond to homecoming week. I thought we did a pretty good job of handling things.”

Quarterback AJ Weller completed six of seven passes for 96 yards in the game and added 26 yards on the ground.

Geneseo’s overall record is 3-3 and the Leafs view the Oct. 8 game against Quincy (overall record 2-4) as a “must win” game in order to make this season’s playoffs.

“It’s a big road game next week against Quincy,” Coach Johnsen said. “It will only be our second road trip of the season and it’s important that we handle it better than we did our road trip against Galesburg.”