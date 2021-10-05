Orion's Bernhardt advances to state

Mindy Carls

Vaughn Bernhardt will represent Orion in the Class 1A state golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9, at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington.

The Charger boys opened the postseason on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Galva regional at Midland Golf Club near Kewanee.

With both carding 80s and tying for fifth overall, Bernhardt and Cameron Rascher were among the 10 individuals who advanced to the Petersburg PORTA sectional on Monday, Oct. 4, at Shambolee Golf Course.

Shooting 76, Bernhardt qualified for the state tournament. He will swing left-handed.

Other Chargers in the regional were Ian Niemeier, who shot 98 for 40th place; Micah Knox, 103 for 52nd, and Ian Bollinger, 125 for 72nd.

Sherrard topped the team standings with 322, followed by Rockridge, second; 338; Monmouth United, third, 352; Orion, Monmouth-Roseville and Knoxville, fourth, 361; Mercer County, seventh, 365; Stark County, eighth, 374; ROWVA/Williamsfield, ninth, 379; Henry-Senachwine, 10th, 399; Annawan-Wethersfield, 11th, 413; Ridgewood, 12th, 423; Midland, 13th, 425.

At sectionals, Rascher finished 28th with 86.

Sherrard and Rockridge tied for the sectional championship with 329s. Monmouth United was ninth with 367.

The Orion girls played in the Class 1A Alleman regional on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Saukie golf course on Thursday, Sept. 30, in Rock Island.

Sofia Fernandez shot 89 to advance to the Geneseo sectional at Midland, where she carded 94 for 50th. Fernandez did not advance to state.

Chargers in the regional with Fernandez were Emily Olson, 89; Kaitlyn Wilburn, 102, and Eleanor Wilbur, 120.

Rock Falls won the regional championship with 323, followed by Geneseo, 343; St. Bede, third, 351; Rockridge, fourth, 359; Kewanee, fifth, 375; Orion, sixth, 407; Alleman, seventh, 418, and Polo, eighth, 450.