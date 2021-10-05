Orion's Thomson garners Conference honors

Mindy Carls

Olivia Thomsen of Orion won the Three Rivers Conference cross country championship on Tuesday, Sept. 28, on the course at Bureau Valley Elementary, Walnut campus.

Thomsen’s time was 19:45.0, about 1:39 ahead of second-place Natalee Martin’s 21:24.3. Martin runs for Kewanee.

All-Conference honors go to the top 15 finishers in each race. Orion’s Anika Duhs joined Thomsen on the All-Conference list with a 13th-place finish at 23:04.3.

Other Chargers were Melaina Meisenburg, 23rd at 24:15, and Maggie Nedved, 54th at 30:49.1.

Sherrard won the team title with 43 points. Orion did not have enough girls for a team score.

In the boys race, Charger Luke Moen was 30th with a time of 19:25.0; Kade Scharpman, 32nd, 19:35.9; Eric Thorndyke, 51st, 20:58.2; Nick Shillington, 55th, 21:16.1; Gus Nedved, 59th, 21:49.1; Cash Duhs, 82nd, 24:02.8, and Lance Moore, 87th, 24:34.6.

Riverdale took the team championship with an almost-perfect 19 points. Sterling Newman was second with 62; Erie-Prophetstown, third, 105; Sherrard, fourth,143; Mendota, fifth, 158; Kewanee, sixth,166; Bureau Valley, seventh, 177; Orion, eighth, 194; Monmouth-Roseville, ninth, 194; Princeton, 10th, 209, and Rockridge, 11th, 290.

Orion competed in the Elmwood Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Maple Lane Country Club, Elmwood. The course is challenging enough to host sectional races, and on Saturday it drew 174 girls and 222 boys.

Thomsen finished fifth with a time of 19:122 for the three-mile race. She finished in 19:12.2, ahead of Martin’s 19:27.

Other Charger girls were Anika Duhs, 93rd, 23:43.3, and Maggie Nedved, 159th, 29:41.8.

In the boys race, Scharpman was 55th with a time of 18:26.8; Thorndyke, 125th, 20:07.7; Shillington, 129th, 20:23.3; Nedved, 131st, 20:29; Alec Noyd, 185th, 22:37.7; Moore, 204th, 24:11.1, and Cash Duhs, 206th, 25:18.9.