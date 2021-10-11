Geneseo Boys golf season ends at sectionals
The Geneseo High School Boys’ Golf Team ended their season at Sectional competition held in Metamora.
Coach Scott Hardison said the boys played well, “but ran into a very talented sectional and did not advance.”
Geneseo tied for 9th place in a field of 12 teams. Freshman Bryson VanHoutte led the team in scoring with a 79, two strokes from qualifying for State as an individual player.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS FOR GENESEO:
-Bryson VanHoutte, 79; Mason Steinert, 85; Samuel Robinson, 85: Thomas Henson, 87; Hayden Moore, 88; and Tayt Hager, 89.
TEAM RESULTS:
Macomb, first, 305; Sacred Heart – Griffin, 2nd, 315; Normal University, 3rd, 318; Dunlap, 4th, 318; Springfield, 5th, 319; Limestone, 6th, 330; Richwoods, 7th, 334; Champaign Central, 8th , 335; Geneseo tied with Metamora for 9th place, 336; Quincy Notre Dame, 11th, 341; and Bloomington, 12th, 356.