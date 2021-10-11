Geneseo Cross Country

Claudia Loucks

Both the Geneseo boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed at the Saturday, Oct. 9, Metamora Invitational – “Runnin’ Red Invite.’

The runners on the boys’ team placed 9th in competition with runners from 30 teams with Geneseo’s Gavin Allison and Justin Johnson finishing as medalists at the meet.

Coach Todd Ehlert said, “We had a lot of conflicts for the meet and only 16 of the 26 guys ran in the meet. We did well though in placing 9th out of 30 teams and Gavin and Justin being medalists.”

TEAM RESULTS FOR TOP 20 TEAMS AT METAMORA:

-Palatine, 1st, Mahomet, 2nd; Oswego (East), 3rd; Glen Ellyn (Glenbard), 4th; Springfield, 5th; Normal, 6th; Peoria Notre Dame, 7th; Dunlap, 8th; Geneseo, 9th; Pekin, 10th; Metamora, 11th; East Peoria, 12th; Champaign Central, 13th; Washington, 14th; Bartonville (Limestone), 15th; Normal Community, 16th; Rochester, 17th; Bloomington, 18th; Lincoln, 19th; and Morton, 20th.

On the previous Saturday, Oct. 2, the Geneseo team took first place in competition with 20 teams at the Freeport Invitational.

“The guys did great at the Freeport Invitational,” Coach Ehlert said. “We won the meet and we had 9 medalists.”

He said the guys were tired from the week of homecoming activities, “but they really did well. All of them are getting better each week and Freeport is a fun meet to go to. The giant pretzels for the athletes who place in the top 5 are a creative idea. The pretzels make a great memory for the kids.”

In the open race, the medalists are: Austin Hull - 10th; Ryan Lambert, 12th; Mason Anderson, 17th; and Simon Anderson, 19th.

The medalists in the varsity race are: Justin Johnson, 2nd; Gavin Allison, 3rd; Sam Mosbarger, 17th; and Dylan Gehl, 20th.

GENESEO GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY AT METAMORA INVITE

The Geneseo Girls’ Cross Country team competed on Oct. 9 at Black Partridge Park in Metamora.

Coach Kelley Timmerman said, “We placed 11th out of 20 complete teams. Our top finisher was Lacey Laxton placing 43rd with a time of 20:17/Averaging 6:54 per mile. Our next meet is the WB6 Conference meet to be held on Thursday, October 14th, at Hoover Park in Sterling.”

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS FOR GIRLS AT METAMORA INVITE:

-Lacey Laxton, 20:17; Jaide Flowers, 20:21; Anna Snyder, 21:04; Bella Curcuru, 21:09; Jeslen Rink, 21:37; Joselyn Reisner, 21:45; Katlyn Seaman, 22:02; Emma DeBaene, 22:06; Savannah Reisner, 22:15; Jessalyn Belvel, 23:16; Kady Fouts, 25:40.7; Taya Fouts, 25:40.8; Hope Kuster, 26:51; Emma Veloz, 27:08; Megan McClanahan, 29:42; Kelsey Dillie, 34:29.