Geneseo Football at Quincy

Claudia Loucks

It was a long trip for the Geneseo football players on Friday, Oct. 8, when they traveled to Quincy where both teams were defeated by the Blue Devils.

The freshman-sophomore squad lost, 36-22; and the Varsity team lost a heartbreaker – 23-22.

Varsity Coach Larry Johnsen said the game “was a tough loss, but we need to bounce back against Rock Island for Senior Night.”

The team faces Rock Island on Friday, Oct. 15 at Bob Reade Field at Geneseo High School.

In his comments about the Geneseo vs. Quincy game, Coach Johnsen said, I really felt we got stronger as the game went on. We played a good 2nd half on both sides of the ball, and I really thought our kids played with emotion and really left it on the field.”

He said Rock Island “is coming off a tough loss to Sterling so they will be ready to go. As usual, lots of athletes and a very big offensive line to run behind. Defensively, I think they will do a good job of getting to the ball…It will be another really big challenge for us.”