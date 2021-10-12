Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Cruise the Canal

Last Saturday, Lorna and I took a two hour guided tour of the Hennepin Canal with a group in golf carts. It was totally awesome. The tour guide was Zack Sullivan, Executive Director, Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and he did a great job! He pointed out the sights we saw along the way and talked about the canal’s history. We traveled west from Lock 24 for 3 miles on the path where we saw fishermen, bicyclists, and walkers. Ha! As if on cue, we saw one fisherman in a boat catch a nice bass which he held up for us to see. Saturday was the last day for “Cruise the Canal,” so try to remember next fall to take the tour. I guarantee you will really enjoy it. Sort of related, I heard through the grapevine that there will be a tour boat that will take visitors from Lock 24 “east” to Atkinson’s Lock 23. I’ll bet Todd Sieben and the “Friends of the Canal” had something to do with it. Stay tuned!!

Ikes Wiener Roast

The Geneseo Izaak Walton Club will host their annual “Wiener Roast” for all members and guests. It will be held outside on the patio next to the Ikes Lodge. It begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The club will supply the hotdogs and buns. Bring a lawn chair and wiener fork. It is our favorite Ikes event, but unfortunately, we were already committed to our neighborhood campfire event. Remember that scene from “Blazing Saddles?”

Wild Game Dinner

The Boy Scout Troop 131 are going to host their annual “Wild Game Feast” on Saturday, November 6, 2021. It will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Geneseo Moose Lodge. They will be serving buffalo, pheasant, duck, venison, salmon, turkey, chicken and all the trimmings. They always have a nice Silent Auction, too! A donation of $10.00 is asked for persons ages 13 and above. For ages 4 to 12, it’s only 5 bucks. ‘Tis free for ages 3 ‘n under. No discount for Belgians like Tom Vandemore, Keith “Gunslinger” VandeWoestyne, and Dale “Double Barrel” Doubler. They always try to sneak in the back door, but K-9 dogs will be waiting for them.

World on Fire

This PBS TV Series 1 was really good. When Charlie Palmgren was still with us, we talk about each episode. I just found out there will be a Series 2, but the programing slot has yet to be figured out. We contribute to PBS because they have so much excellent entertainment, plus they need public financial support.

Humor

Linda Vanderleest was speeding down State Street while knitting. A Geneseo policeman drove alongside her car and yelled, “Pull over!” Linda said, “No, they’re mittens!” Why did Ray Burgles keep staring at a can of orange juice? It read on the can, “Concentrate.” Dick Ford set out for a four-day hike in the desert. Oddly, he carried a heavy car door. A fellow hiker stopped and asked Dick why carry that heavy car door? Dick replied, “So when it gets hot I can roll down the window.”